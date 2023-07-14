Veteran birders and nature enthusiasts grew up knowing our smallest “hawk” as the “sparrow hawk.”
As it turns out, this bird-of-prey is a falcon – not a hawk, plus it consumes far more rodents than sparrows, so the name change to American kestrel was logical and overdue. Falcons around the globe are united by pointed wings, acrobatics, and exceptional diving speeds. Kestrels have been timed in flight up to approximately 40 mph.
The American kestrel (Falco sparverius) is an uncommon migrant and summer resident in our area. Most kestrels migrate to state states much further south or to Central American countries during the winter. Those that stay north are fairly rare, or even absent, in brutally cold, snowy winters.
American Kestrels breed throughout North America south of the treeless tundra, where forest edges or isolated trees provide adequate nest cavities created by large woodpeckers. This species has also adapted well to nest boxes placed in suitable habitats.
In Michigan, this small but mighty falcon breeds throughout the state, though there has been a decline since the first Breeding Bird Atlas surveys in the 1980s. Pesticides that target grasshoppers could be a factor in their reduced population.
Male and female American kestrels look distinctly different in color and in body size. The male’s head has a mostly gray crown with two black mustache marks on white cheeks, a rufous back with black bars, blue-gray wings with dark primaries, a rufous tail with a black tip, and light cinnamon across the breast and belly.
The female’s head is similar to the male’s but is browner, the back, wings, and tail are reddish brown with dark barring, and the underparts are buffy white with reddish streaks. As is typical of nearly all raptors, females are larger than males.
American kestrels are generally nine to 12 inches in length and have a wingspread of 20 to 24 inches. Their distinctive call is described as a repeated “klee-klee-klee-klee-klee” or “killy-killy-killy-killy-killy.”
Kestrels usually have a clutch of four or five eggs that are laid in May and the fledglings leave the nest two months later. At rest, kestrels perch upon a dead tree stump, a bare limb, or more frequently on a fence post, telephone pole, or utility line in open habitats.
Their primary prey includes small mammals such as voles and mice and large insects such as grasshoppers and beetles, while small birds are occasionally preyed upon. They also prey upon smaller numbers of snakes, lizards, and frogs.
The hunting technique largely relies on hovering 20 to 50 feet above ground level, and once spotting prey, they swiftly dive down to grab it with their talons and return to the perch to consume it. Their hunting efficiency is aided by special cones in their eyes that detect ultraviolet light.
Our most colorful falcon has had a variety of common names from around the continent that include grasshopper hawk, killy hawk, wind hover, and rusty-crowned falcon. By whatever name, the sight of a hovering American kestrel during an otherwise long boring drive along our freeways is sure to brighten your day.