“They fear what they do not understand,” is a well-known ancient Latin phrase. Whether you are indifferent, frightened, or fascinated by bats, they have been integral to global living systems for more than 50 million years.
In fact, more than 1,000 species of bats represent one-fourth of all mammals on Earth, making them the most successful order of mammals.
In the Great Lakes region, there are 10 species of bats, and here in Mason County six species are known: little brown bat, northern long-eared bat, red bat, hoary bat, silver-haired bat and big brown bat. Of our bat diversity, the red bat and silver-haired bat are solitary breeders, while our other bats are colonial breeders. These previous two bats plus the hoary bat raise their young (pups) in natural sites such as tree cavities, in leafy trees, or under loose bark, while the other three species raise their young in human-made structures such as barns, churches or houses (especially in attics), as well as natural sites.
Female bats raise the young pups, typically one or two, while the males form separate roosts of their own. Insects — especially moths — compose the diet of bats in the Great Lakes. Adult bats leave their roosts shortly after sunset and return prior to dawn. Bats have developed “eco-location” that locates flying prey by ultrasonic clicking sounds they emit that are reflected back to the bat’s ears. These reflected sounds in combination with large skin membranes surrounding their tails allows bats to “scoop up” insects as they fly, whereupon their sharp teeth grab and chew the prey instantly. Of course, the use of eco-location is crucial for locating their roosts and navigating away from objects in their flight paths such as trees and man-made structures.
By late summer, young bats become independent. The peak of fall migration occurs in September during which they journey to their hibernacula (i.e., caves) that provide consistent temperatures of about 40 to 50 degrees where they hibernate. In the North Country, bats are gone by October when flying insects have large disappeared due to hard freezes, unless they can find an abandoned mine or other man-made structure that provides the ideal temperatures to hibernate (from November to March).
Since its discovery in New York state back in 2006, “white-nose syndrome” has killed millions of bats. The disease is thought to have originated in Europe and may have been inadvertently transferred to North America by spelunkers spreading the fungus from cave exploring. Unfortunately, some of our bats are now threatened with extinction and are being officially listed at the federal and state level.
Lastly, there have been numerous misconceptions about bats throughout human history. Bats have good eyesight in daylight but rely on their eco-location as their primary sense.
And bats do not have a fondness for getting in one’s hair, but if a swarm of gnats or mosquitoes is flying about your head, don’t be surprised if a bat is attracted by this “food source.” Also, it is estimated that less than one percent of all bats have contracted rabies, which is similar to other mammals. Any mammal that acts “too friendly” is cause for concern unless habituated to human food on your back porch.
In summation, we should all be thankful for the vast quantities of insect pests that bats consume with vigor.