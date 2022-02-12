Surely among our most colorful and familiar birds since childhood has to be the beautiful and boisterous blue jay (Cyanocitta cristata). One need not be a Latin or Greek scholar to determine the scientific name as “blue-colored jay having a crest.” The common name “jay” is derived from Old French “gai” and may have been used in Britain as long ago as the 11th century, perhaps do to its “gay” bright coloring. However, as it’s most common call is a “jay….jay….jay….,” the common name may simply be an imitation of the harsh call.
The blue jay breeds in mature forests (especially oak-dominated), wooded parks and residential areas across the eastern and central United States, and southernmost Canada. Also known as “jay-bird, blue coat and corn-thief” historically, blue jays are unusual in that they are “short-distance migrants,” retreating from our northern states and southern Canada. Here in Mason County, I have seen a few dozen migrating blue jays each fall heading south adjacent to the coast of Lake Michigan.
My maximum daily count, however, was a notable 511 jays observed Sept. 28, 2014, migrating south in waves at Ludington State Park.
No other medium-size songbird in the eastern United States is so extensively blue in color. Upon close viewing, the head, crest and upper back are violet-colored, while the wings, tail, and lower back are blue with black barring and white patches.
The cheeks and throat are light gray, bordered by a dark throat band and fading to white down to the belly.
This coloring is identical for males and females. Blue jays average 11 to 13 inches in length with a wingspan of 18 inches, and they are one of a dozen songbirds that sport a prominent crest of feathers.
Blue jays consume acorns and other nuts, birdseed, insects, carrion and occasionally the eggs or small nestlings of other birds. They will readily scare off squirrels, snakes, cats and other intruders that approach their nesting or feeding grounds. Like all members of the Corvid family (including other jays, crows and ravens), they are considered highly intelligent birds.
Though they have few predators other than large hawks and owls, blue jays can form larger vociferous groups (mobs) that intimidate solitary predators. In the case of driving away owls at their daytime roosts, come nighttime “the table turns.”
As written by famed ornithologist Frank M. Chapman in his “Birds of Eastern North America” (1904), “… there is a dashing reckless air about him which makes us pardon his faults and like him in spite of ourselves.”
And some believe imitating the whistled screech of the red-shouldered hawk may “terrify other birds, and is perfectly in keeping with the jay’s love of a practical joke,” (“Birds of America,” Garden City Books, 1936).
Whatever your opinion of this inquisitive, adaptable and intelligent bird, the blue jay is a valuable “forester,” spreading seeds and helping regenerate our woodlands.
Just remember to constantly re-fill your sunflower feeder frequently should you find “too many” voracious blue jays hiding excess food in your neighborhood.