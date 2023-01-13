Saturday, Dec. 17, I met Brian Brosky around 8 a.m. by the observation tower at Conrad Road and Pere Marquette Highway.
We were eager to begin our mostly coastal section of the Ludington Christmas Bird Count, sponsored nationwide by the National Audubon Society and locally by the Sable Dunes Audubon Society. As the day proceeded, it was evident that a moderately strong west wind and light to moderate snow was not optimal for identifying birds that are hunkered down from the elements.
It turned out that 25 field observers in 10 parties plus 26 feeder watchers defied the odds in route to a surprising 64 bird species tying our previous high set in 2020.
Overall, the total number of birds tallied amounted to 4,959 individuals, which was much less than 7,687 tallied last year. This reduced number of birds was reflected in 13 species for which only one bird was seen: gadwall, northern pintail, greater scaup, ruddy duck, great blue heron, northern harrier, sharp-shinned hawk, red-shouldered hawk, American kestrel, brown creeper, golden-crowned kinglet, common redpoll and chipping sparrow. Those underlined species are generally rare on the winter count and thus were great finds.
Other significant birds observed included two American wigeons, three black scoters, two double-crested cormorants, a record high 37 red-bellied woodpeckers, an all-time high of 60 downy woodpeckers, a record-high of 67 tufted titmice and two red-winged blackbirds.
On the somewhat scary side, we only found two rough-legged hawks and no snowy owls or northern shrikes. In fact, windy conditions at night inhibits all owls from calling, and thus none were recorded. The finding of birds rarely seen in winter and boreal birds absent or in low numbers may be a sign of winter bird counts to come with climate change.
Additional species not mentioned above included 501 Canada geese, 25 mute swans, 21 tundra swans, 224 mallards, 27 black ducks, 10 white-winged scoters, 154 long-tailed ducks, 26 buffleheads, 100 common goldeneyes, 48 common mergansers, 220 red-breasted mergansers, 38 wild turkeys, 80 rock pigeons, 254 mourning doves, 10 Bonaparte’s gulls, 89 ring-billed gulls, 223 herring gulls, 11 bald eagles, three Cooper’s hawks, 11 red-tailed hawks, two belted kingfishers, 30 hairy woodpeckers, three northern flickers, 13 pileated woodpeckers, 179 blue jays, 461 American crows, five common ravens, 234 black-capped chickadees, 25 red-breasted nuthatches, 41 white-breasted nuthatches, 28 eastern bluebirds, 43 American robins, 704 European starlings, 166 cedar waxwings, 38 house sparrows, 83 house finches, four purple finches, six pine siskins, 153 American goldfinches, 13 snow buntings, 86 American tree sparrows, 271 dark-eyed juncos and 101 northern cardinals. There were also some notable “count week” birds seen three days before or after the count day: harlequin duck, purple sandpiper and common loon.
Finally, my sincere thanks to the dedicated field observers and feeder watchers that made our 52nd Christmas Bird Count so successful: Greg and Mary Beth Albrechsten, Judy Bach, Sara Bolan, Brian Brosky, Dr. John Cooney, Barb Dekker, Randy Dougherty, Paul Kline, Gregg Landick, Joe and Heidi Moloney, Bob and Sharon Morman, Brian Mulherin, Claudia Myers, Ben and Gena Nelson, Tom and Marie Papcun, Bruce Patterson, Russ Peterson, the Wilson family (Levi, Benjamin, Bethanie, Pete, Lucy and Jared) and Mark Wloch.