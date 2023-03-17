Before the 20th century most Americans referred to vultures as “buzzards” or “carrion crows,” while naturalists and ornithologists called them either turkey vultures or black vultures. By the early 1900s the common names of birds were becoming more standardized, especially as early bird guides now included photographs or artwork in color. To this day some folks still call them buzzards, but that term is formally used for several hawk species in Europe.
Here in Michigan, the turkey vulture (Cathartes aura) is an uncommon breeder throughout the state.
The black vulture (Coragyps atratus), however, is a rare vagrant from southern states and has become much more frequent northward in the last decade or so.
The first black vulture reported in Mason County was observed March 28, 2020, by Brian Mulherin and Steve Begnoche in Hamlin Township.
Then on March 3, Mulherin reported a possible black vulture on a roadside carcass while driving south along U.S. 31 in Summit Township. I arrived a while later and was ecstatic to verify and photograph this southern vulture.
The black vulture breeds in hollow stumps or hollow logs, on bare ground, in caves and in dense thickets.
It ranges from Florida north to southernmost New York, then southwesterly along the Ohio and Mississippi rivers to Texas and eastward to Florida.
When compared to turkey vultures, the plumage of black vultures is truly black while the former has a black body with wings that are brown above and pale gray below.
The heads of both vultures are featherless as an aid to foraging on carcasses.
They are dark in black vultures but reddish (with white bill tips) in turkey vultures.
Furthermore, the black vulture is much smaller, having a 4½- to 5-foot wingspan versus a 5½- to 6-foot wingspan in the turkey vulture.
With shorter wings and tail, black vultures soar on flat wings (versus a dihedral in turkey vultures) and require rapid and shallow wingbeats to sustain flight. In good light, the whitish base of the primary feathers is distinctive.
While black vultures have better eyesight than turkey vultures, the latter have a much better sense of smell, and thus the two species are often seen foraging together in southern states.
Sunny days are especially beneficial to vultures. Foraging in the air is aided by warm thermals that quickly lift them soaring in tight circles to great heights, after which they guide for miles until catching another thermal.
Although black vultures primarily consume dead animal carcasses, they also eat live prey on occasion such as opossums and skunks. Due to strong stomach acids, they are immune to carcass-borne diseases from viruses, bacteria and fungi that would be toxic to most other animal scavengers.
In their southern coastal strongholds, they are gregarious and aggressive. Campers in southern states – beware of black vultures eyeing your picnic table treats!
As related by Diana Wells in “100 Birds and How They Got Their Names” (2002), …“To discourage predators, … vultures have the inhospitable habit of vomiting up their last meal in the face of any creature that startles them.” The moral of this story is: “Don’t intimidate a vulture – at your own risk!” And though certainly not “charismatic nor beautiful” when compared to other raptors, vultures deserve our respect for cleaning up our roadsides of numerous roadside casualties.