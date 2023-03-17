Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Snow showers. High 26F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.