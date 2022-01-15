The 51st Christmas Bird Count (CBC) in the Ludington area occurred on Dec. 18, 2021, during a cold, windy, overcast day. The 2020 CBC compiled a record high of 65 species, and thus the 59 species tallied this past December was more typical. In fact, mathematically, the 2021 count was “perfectly average” for the 13 previous CBCs that I have compiled.
The 2021 count was conducted from sunrise to sunset by 21 field observers in eight parties, plus 15 feeder watchers. A grand total of 7,687 individual birds were counted. The highlights include eight new count highs as follows: 654 red-breasted mergansers, 34 red-bellied woodpeckers, eight northern flickers, 14 pileated woodpeckers, 26 golden-crowned kinglets, 44 eastern bluebirds, 2,200 European starlings and 584 cedar
waxwings. There was also an all-time high count of 38 red-breasted nuthatches.
Some of the rarest birds reported occurred in small numbers as follows: a pair of trumpeter swans were found by Jim Gallie and Paul Kline at Ludington State Park; a pair of northern shovelers was seen by the writer in Pere Marquette Lake, as well as a great blue heron in Pere Marquette marsh; seven white-winged scoters were seen in
Lake Michigan by Mark Wloch; the only northern harrier was spotted by Bob and Sharon Morman in Victory Township, while they also found a pair of red crossbills — the first time ever in 51 counts — plus the only American kestrel; a snowy owl was located by Brian Brosky and myself at Ludington Harbor; a pair of purple finches was observed by the Wilson family in southeast Victory Township; and seven white-crowned sparrows were seen in Riverton Township by Marie Rust and Lori Taylor.
Bird species that are frequently seen over the years on the Ludington CBC but were missed in 2021 included mute swan, greater scaup, hooded merganser, common merganser, sharp-shinned hawk, eastern screech-owl, great horned owl, barred owl, and northern shrike. The windy conditions in the evening precluded listening for
our three resident owls mentioned above.
Although not seen on count day, three “count week” birds were noted: common merganser, merlin and amazingly a Cape May warbler. This latter bird was discovered by the writer on Dec. 19 in a crabapple tree within an apple orchard in Riverton Township. This warbler was a first for the Ludington CBC and is extremely rare in the Great Lakes in winter.
Other field observers not previously mentioned included Matt McConnell, Joe Moloney, Sara Bolan, Lynn Geroud, Ben and Gena Nelson and Van Burmeister. Feeder watchers not listed above included Judy Bach, Dr. John Cooney, Barb Dekker, Deb Del Zoppo, Randy Dougherty, Carolyn Johnson, Tom and Marie Papcun and Russ Peterson.
My sincere thanks to all participants that persisted in counting birds during a cold, windy and overcast day just before the holiday season. By the way, a complete list of the 59 bird species is available from the writer at the email address given below.
Have a great 2022!