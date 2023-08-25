When early July arrives the advent of July 4th activities is usually top of mind. However, those of us that love wild fruits will also be searching for the large white masses of elderberry flowers that will yield edible fruit in another two months.
Common elderberry (Sambucus canadensis) is known in nearly all Michigan counties and in all Mason County townships. The natural range extends from Nova Scotia to Wisconsin, south to eastern Texas, and eastward to Florida. This shrub inhabits open floodplains, the edges of streams and lakes, and marshy/swampy areas. Plants can grow to eight feet or more in height and spread by underground runners to create large colonies in wet soils.
The large pinnately compound leaves are comprised of five to 11 pointed leaflets from 3-5 inches long that have numerous teeth along their margins. The leaves and branches (with large white pith) are opposite each other. Flower clusters can be as large as plates and are flat to slightly convex-shaped beginning in July. By September the bee-bee size black fruits are mature and yield crimson-colored juice. The fruits are among the highest in calcium, Vitamin A, thiamine, and niacin in North America.
Also known as “black elderberry,” the fruits have long been used in producing jam, jelly, wine, and dyes for clothing. Flowers are edible when fried in pancake batter as fritters or can simply be dried and steeped to make an herbal tea. However, raw fruits are not edible.
And do not confuse black elderberry with the related upland shrub known as red elderberry (Sambucus racemosa). This shrub has bright red fruits at maturity which occur in pyramid-shaped clusters but are poisonous to humans. On the other hand, the fruits of both elderberry species are readily consumed by wildlife — especially numerous birds and mammals.
The genus name “Sambucus” comes from Greek “sambuce” which was an ancient musical instrument. When the poisonous white pith was removed from large stems, they were fashioned into various items such as flutes, whistles, blowguns, or syringes. In the recent past, the hollowed stems were useful as spiles to drain sap from sugar maples during the spring in the production of maple syrup.
Folklore regarding elderberries, both in North America and in Europe, is extensive.
In ancient times, European elderberries were associated with magical properties such as invisibility or in curing bites from mad dogs. In fact, they were often planted around homes to keep away evil spirits as well as lightning.
Native American tribes are known to have valued the elderberry with various medicinal qualities.
The Cherokee regarded the plant useful as an emetic, cathartic, salve for burns, for fever, and for rheumatism.
The Meskwakis used tea from the bark of roots to treat phlegm and headache or to encourage labor. Between 1820 and 1831 elderberries were entered in the U.S Pharmacopoeia when their juice was used for wine and subsequently the flowers were in the U.S Pharmacopoeia from 1831 to 1905 when they were used to make a flavoring.
Also known as the “tree of music,” common elderberry is an eminently useful native shrub having a long history of value to cultures here and abroad.
In another few weeks keep an eye out for the ripening fruits along our wetland edges.