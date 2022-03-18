Although seldom observed in our area, the northern river otter (Lontra canadensis) is a large distinctive aquatic mammal familiar in nature programs.
This animal occurs across most of North America except the southwestern U.S and our highest mountains and mountain ranges. River otters are members of the weasel family and were greatly diminished in continental population by the early 20th century due to excessive, unregulated trapping.
Their numbers have steadily increased in recent decades, often with the aid of reintroductions by state and federal agencies.
The semi-aquatic river otter is perfectly suited to its water environments that include rivers, streams, lakes and ponds. Their streamlined body is 3-4 feet in length, with a strong muscular tail at least one-third of its length.
The waterproof fur is a rich, glossy brown, with grayish lips and cheeks, whereas the underparts are paler.
Small ears and nostrils are valved to keep out water while swimming, and fully webbed toes help otters swim rapidly in pursuit of prey.
Their whiskers are long and no doubt help in catching prey in murky waters.
The diet of otters consists primarily of fishes and crayfish, though they also consume frogs, snakes, small mammals and various aquatic invertebrates such as mussels.
Pairs of otters may work together in driving fish into an inlet where they can be more easily caught.
Their swimming speed is up to 7 mph and they can dive to 60 feet when pursuing prey.
Foraging is primarily at night throughout the year.
Otters live in dens within a bank or hollow log, and often will remodel a den dug by a beaver, muskrat or woodchuck.
Females give birth to one to three young in late March or April after 9-11 months of suspended development by delayed fertilization.
The eyes of young otters open after 30-38 days, and the kits begin eating solid food at 9-10 weeks. Some families remain together until the following spring.
Perhaps the most endearing part of this social animal’s behavior is the activity of sliding across snowy, icy or muddy slopes — up to 25 feet or more —apparently just for its own entertainment.
These slides can be distinguished from that of beavers and muskrats based on the width and length of their slides.
Such playful behavior is also evident when eating small prey as they float on their backs downriver.
River otters use “latrines” that signal their presence and “territory” to other otters through scent. If the need arises, otters can travel several miles overland in search of another waterbody.
In the wild, they may live up to 13 years, and twice that amount when in captivity.
As river otters are at the top of the aquatic food chain, they tend to accumulate toxic levels of mercury and organochlorine compounds in their tissues.
While there are few threats from other wildlife such as coyotes and wolves, mortality largely occurs from vehicular traffic, habitat destruction and trapping.
Locally, I have seen river otters at Ludington State Park, especially when ice begins to form or is beginning to melt, on the waters surrounding inlets such as Hamlin Bay. River otters are certainly among our most intelligent, curious and entertaining wildlife, and are a joy to observe.