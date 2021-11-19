One of the things that birders look forward to each winter is the arrival of various boreal (northern) species of birds. Perhaps the most reliable boreal raptor in mid-winter is the rough-legged hawk (Buteo lagopus). In reviewing my bird records, I have seen this hawk every January since 2009, which was my first winter here in Mason County.
The rough-legged hawk is an uncommon migrant in spring and fall, and varies from uncommon to rare from winter to winter. This hawk breeds in open coniferous forests and tundra of northern Canada and Alaska, often near cliffs. Slightly larger than a red-tailed hawk, the rough-legged hawk has striking black and white plumage. Rarer “dark morph” birds, however, appear uniformly dark when perched, and have dark wing linings when viewed in flight from below. In Mason County, the earliest fall arrival date is October 4 (1996), while the latest spring departure is May 23 (2015). The maximum number observed in a day was just upgraded Nov. 9, 2021, when 29 rough-legged hawks were reported across the county (21 of which flew past coastal Summit Township as seen by Mark Wloch).
The rough-legged hawk is circumpolar in distribution, and it is referred to as the rough-legged buzzard across Europe. Their diet is dominated with small mammals and insects, as well as birds and carrion on occasion. Larger and more successful broods occur during summers having high lemming abundance in northern climates. The term “rough-legged” is in reference to its feathered legs that provide added protection from extreme cold temperatures. A behavior they share with northern harriers is prolonged hovering while hunting prey. This hovering is practical as much of their boreal habitats lack tall perches to stalk prey.
The rough-legged hawk can easily be identified from the red-tailed hawk when perched on a tree. Even from a distance of one-half mile, the rough-legged hawk is distinctive atop small vertical branches at the tips of trees whereas the red-tailed hawk perches on larger, sturdier branch stubs.
According to noted ornithologist Frank M. Chapman in his “Birds of Eastern North America” (1904), “The rough-leg is one of the most nocturnal of our hawks, and may be seen in the fading twilight watching from some low perch or beating with measured, noiseless flight over its hunting grounds.” And as related by R.I. Brasher in “Birds of America” (1936), “When mice are abundant one or two rough-legs will hunt for weeks in the vicinity, effectively controlling these pests, and saving many fruit trees, especially young ones, from destruction.”
For those interested in finding the fascinating rough-legged hawk, especially productive habitats are those having open farmland with widely scattered tall trees as found in northern areas of Custer and Victory townships, southwestern Free Soil Township and southeastern Sherman Township.