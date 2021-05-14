Many of our spring wildflowers are referred to as “spring emphemerals.”
They emerge, flower, and die back in a matter of a month or two, and as they are perennials, they do not reappear until the following spring. In addition, these are largely woodland wildflowers that bloom before leaves emerge on canopy trees, which would provide too much shade for their optimal growth.
Woodland and forest habitats with the greatest abundance and diversity of spring ephemerals are those that have rich soils with good moisture content. Consequently, riparian floodplains and terraces elevated above annual floods often provide ideal conditions. On the other hand, upland forests that provide deep, moist topsoil also are great habitats.
In Mason County, however, it appears that our coastal sandy soils have limited moisture and shallow topsoil such that spring ephemeral diversity and abundance are reduced compared to inland counties.
Our most widely recognized spring ephemerals certainly include Dutchman’s-breeches (Dicentra cucullaria) and its close relative squirrel-corn (Dicentra canadensis). Both plants are members of the poppy family (Papaveraceae), which also includes the familiar bloodroot and wood poppy. The finely dissected gray-green leaves of Dutchman’s-breeches and squirrel-corn are virtually identical, and both support clusters of hanging white flowers on stalks.
However, the upper portion of the former has long and divergent spurs, which gives the entire flower a resemblance to “Dutch pantaloons hanging on a clothesline.” The upper portion of the latter plant has short-rounded spurs with the entire flower appearing “heart-shaped.”
In North America, squirrel-corn occurs in midwestern, mid-Atlantic and northeastern states from Michigan to Missouri, east to North Carolina and north to Maine and Quebec. Dutchman’s-breeches mirrors this range and also includes the easternmost Dakotas south to Arkansas, plus extreme northeastern Canada and isolated areas of Oregon, Washington and Idaho. Both plants occur throughout all of Michigan.
If flowers are not present, one can easily separate these species by checking their bulblets just below ground level. The bulblets are pink-colored in Dutchman’s-breeches, whereas they are yellow or “corn-colored” in squirrel-corn. They are most frequently pollinated by bumblebees, plus various other insects. Also, the flowers of squirrel-corn are reported to be fragrant, but not those of Dutchman’s-breeches.
Of nine species of Dicentra in North America, six species occur in western states, while the third eastern species, bleeding-heart (Dicentra eximia) occurs in mountainous regions of six Appalachian states. This highly colorful plant with deep rose-purple flowers is widely cultivated and often sold in nurseries.
By the way, this spring has been cooler and much drier (we are officially in a drought) than usual, and it appears that spring ephemerals are about two weeks behind schedule to be in bloom. Good luck in your search for these popular spring wildflowers.