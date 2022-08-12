The word “sumac” has different connotations, depending on one’s experience and folklore about this shrub.
Botanists recognize five species of sumac in Michigan, while three species are known in Mason County. As part of my research on the trees and shrubs in our county, I have found staghorn sumac, winged sumac and poison sumac.
The other two species, smooth sumac and fragrant sumac, largely occur in the southern and eastern counties of the state. All sumacs are members of the Anacardiaceae, or cashew family.
Staghorn sumac (Rhus typhina) is widespread in the state and in Mason County. This tall colony-forming sumac occurs in old fields, along roadsides, at the edges of woodlands and in forest clearings. It is generally found in dry soils in open sunny habitats and in time forms dense thickets that become dome shaped. All sumac species spread by underground roots known as rhizomes, and mature plants can grow to 20 feet in height but are usually much smaller.
The hairy leaves are compound, having 11 or more pairs of coarsely toothed oblong leaflets along a central stalk, and can be 10 to 24 inches in length. The leaves grow alternately along stout, densely velvety stems, which account for its common name “staghorn.” However, deer stags have antlers that are shed annually, whereas the horns of sheep and goats are not shed annually, nor are they velvety. Hmmm.
Large colonies of sumac usually bear female and male flowers in separate colonies, or clones. Wind distributes pollen from male clones to adjacent female clones which results in deep red upright clusters of berries by mid to late summer. Each fruit cluster consists of a few hundred berries having long hairs that are remarkably tart when ripe. In Mason County, August is the peak of ripe fruit clusters, which often persist into early winter unless eaten by birds and small mammals before then.
If you have not tried staghorn sumac “lemonade,” you are missing a fine wild treat. Books on edible plants differ slightly on the manner of extracting the tart flavor of the berries thanks to malic acid — that also gives grapes their flavor.
Once you taste test a few berries for tartness, cut off the cluster at its base, carefully break apart the small segments of the larger cluster to remove dead flower parts and an occasional bug, and steep in a two-quart pan of hot water for 10 to 15 minutes. Then pour the pinkish water though a paper towel or cheesecloth to filter out fruit hairs, etc. into a container and add sugar as needed. Once cool, it’s a pleasant natural lemonade.
Historically, Native American tribes, and subsequently colonists, that lived in areas having staghorn sumac developed various remedies for ailments by use of sumac fruits, leaves or bark. These were used for dietary, urinary, gastrointestinal or reproductive aids for fevers, throat and mouth issues, cough medicine, etc.
Staghorn sumac in autumn has dramatically colorful colonies dominated by orange-red foliage visible from a distance while traveling our local roads and highways. For those interested in growing staghorn sumac, be aware that colonies can spread rapidly in a matter of several years. Staghorn sumac is indeed a plant worth knowing.