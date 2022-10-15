The scent of bayberry candles is something we often look forward to during the winter and associated holiday seasons. While northern bayberry does not grow in Michigan, a close relative known as “sweet-fern” is widespread across the state, though is rather rare south of Grand Rapids.
Sweet-fern (Comptonia peregrina) occurs in at least nine townships in Mason County — primarily in the northern and eastern most townships and especially in Manistee National Forest. The genus “Comptonia” is named for Henry Compton, 1632-1713, Bishop of London, amateur horticulturist, and patron of botany. Sweet-fern is the only species in the genus worldwide, for which it can be termed “monotypic.” Its distribution in North America extends from Nova Scotia west to Minnesota and southeast to the Appalachian Mountains.
This odd-looking shrub grows in dry sandy habitats such as barren meadows and open forests dominated by black oaks and/or jack pines. Plants are colonial, spreading by underground rhizomes, and mature at 3-4 feet in height. The leaves are unique among woody plants as they are linear in shape, from 3-4 inches in length, and one-half to two-thirds inch in width. Instead of having smooth or toothed leaf edges, sweet-fern has many rounded lobes along the leaf margins that give shrubs a “fern-like” appearance.
Although other shrubs have distinctive leaves, sweet-fern is further noteworthy for being highly aromatic. Some folks have described the fragrance as “pleasantly spicy.” In Michigan sweet-fern blooms in April and May and bears mature bur-like fruits (with seeds inside) in late summer. The entire plant — leaves, stems, and roots — are wonderfully scented. Indeed, Native Americans and Colonialists widely used sweet-fern as an important plant in their cultures.
As noted in “Earth Medicine – Earth Foods” by Michael A. Weiner (1972), to cure the effects of poison ivy the Mohegans steeped sweet-fern leaves in water and rubbed in the liquid as a cooling wash. In Daniel E. Moerman’s “Native American Medicinal Plants” (Timber Press, 2009), at least a dozen Native American tribes historically used sweet-fern for various uses, medicinal and otherwise: for headaches, fevers, blisters, as a blood purifier, expectorant, a tuberculosis remedy, bladder inflammation, stomach cramps, itches, as a potent medicine in childbirth and as an incense in religious ceremonies.
Colonialists such as the Shakers found sweet-fern to be of importance for maladies such as cholera, dysentery, debility following fevers, bruises, rheumatism and for diarrhea owing to its astringent properties. Beyond medicinal uses, sweet-fern was used as a food seasoning and to this day is known as the basis for a pleasant tea by brewing the dried leaves. I can attest to this tea, which requires but a single leaf for a glass or two. And though sweet-fern may be rather uncommon to find, it is frequently available for sale in native plant nurseries in the state. But remember that sweet-fern spreads rapidly in sandy soils, especially without other plant competitors. Yes, it is possible to have “too much of a good thing.”