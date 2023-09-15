There is no middle ground on one’s opinion of the American crow (Corvus brachyrhynchos). Either you find the American crow a charismatic and entertaining rascal of the bird world or you relegate this large blackbird as destructive, and a nuisance whenever encountered.
The American Crow breeds in forests, riparian woodlands, and farmlands with scattered trees across most of the U.S. (except the extremely arid southwest), and Canada south of the tundra. In Michigan, this distinctive bird breeds throughout the state, though it was unknown prior to about 1850 when extensive lumbering began across our forests. In Mason County they are common permanent residents and migrants and are rather uncommon in winter.
Migrant crows do not form obvious flights at hawk watches as do blue jays, yet they are occasionally found in large roosts during the fall and winter months.
A common sight any time of year is seeing a group of crows chasing and harassing much larger birds, such as the red-tailed hawk, or making a commotion in a forest once they discover a lone great horned owl (just wait till dark!).
The maximum number is 689 birds reported during the sandhill crane count on Nov. 9, 2016, although larger numbers no doubt occur on occasion.
Wary and intelligent, the American crow is an ecological generalist and is quite adaptable to human influences.
They thrive on mixed land use and open spaces, especially agricultural lands, and orchards. Crows feed on wild plants and their fruits, corn and wheat crops, various animals such as insects, frogs, snakes, and small mammals, as well as carrion.
They also have the disturbing habit of consuming the eggs and young from nests of songbirds and game species.
And then there are the “urban crows” that are too smart for their own good when they tear into garbage bags or loiter around fast-food restaurants.
With uniformly black plumage, bill, and feet, plus dark brown eyes, the American crow is unmistakable. Their body length varies from 17 to 21 inches while their wingspread may be as much as 40 inches.
The flight speed of crows has been timed at more than 30 mph. Vocally, crows are well known for their flat and repeated “caw…caw…caw” calls wherever they occur.
However, they have a variety of specialized calls such as the assembly call, scolding call, alert call, dispersal call, squalling call, moribund call, threat call, feeding call, contact call, announcement call, and rattling notes.
By the way, tame crows are known to readily imitate the human voice at aviaries and nature centers that house them.
Finally, there are a number of phrases relating to crows over the centuries.
A person “eats crow” when he retracts an ill-conceived comment; the wrinkles by the eyes are referred to as “crow’s feet;” the “crow’s nest” on a ship is a high point used for navigation; and “as the crow flies” is a well-known phrase to mean straight and direct. The American crow survives both insults and accolades.