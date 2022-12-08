Those of us that enjoy placing bird feeders around our homes are well acquainted with the American goldfinch (Spinus tristis), especially when Nyjer “thistle” seed is offered.
Though only 5 inches in length and weighing about the same as a half dollar, the bright yellow plumage set off by black wings and tail of male birds is distinctive even at a distance. Females are a much paler yellow-olive with dark wings and tail.
In winter plumage, adults and juvenile birds are light brownish-gray with dark wings and tail. The dark wings have thin white wing bars that are visible at close range. Their bills are sharp-pointed and conical — well designed for extracting seeds from their shells.
The American goldfinch occurs year-round, though birds present in winter are likely to have bred further north, while our summer breeders migrate several states further south for the winter. Locally, they are common most of the year, but can be scarce in severely cold winters.
The continental breeding range of our “wild canary” is across the northern two-thirds of the U.S. and southernmost Canada. The winter range shifts south to include most of the continental U.S. south to the Mexican border and Gulf of Mexico, except for mid-continent states bordering Canada.
The cheerful flight song of the American goldfinch has been described as “per-chik-o-ree…per-chik-o-ree…,” but I prefer the more sumptuous “po-ta-to-chip…po-ta-to-chip…” !
Goldfinches breed in shrubby old fields, woodland openings and riparian habitats. This colorful finch is our latest breeding songbird, with single broods raised from July through September. The goldfinch is often associated with maturing thistle plants as “thistle down” is used extensively in nest-building while the seeds are eaten for food.
Spider silk and caterpillar webs are used to bind the downy thistle around the outer rim of the nest. In fact, the nest is so tightly woven and thick-walled it will hold water when not occupied. Sadly, young birds left unsheltered by parents in rainstorms have drowned in the nest.
Aside from various seeds, goldfinches consume some berries as well as insects. The most commonly eaten seeds include those from asters, goldenrods, thistles, burdock, dandelion, chicory, wild sunflowers, birches, alders and conifers. Unlike nearly all terrestrial birds, the goldfinch feeds its young exclusively regurgitated seeds.
On the other hand, seeds have been known to be dangerous at times such as the seeds of burdock which are nature’s “Velcro” that can trap small birds which cannot escape. Other natural dangers include being caught in large webs of the orb-weaving garden spider.
As you might expect, the American goldfinch has had various nicknames in the past including thistle-bird, lettuce-bird, yellow bird and willow goldfinch. The lifespan for most goldfinches is three to six years, with a maximum of 11 years for one fortunate bird.
Based upon its wide popularity across the nation, perhaps the American goldfinch should be designated as our “national songbird”? In any event, we are blessed to have goldfinches decorate our feeders during the long, overcast winters here in northern Michigan.
