Animals that are small, reclusive, and lacking bright colors are seldom seen, or even known to exist. This is certainly true for the eastern musk turtle (Sternotherus odoratus) which, in addition to the above, rarely basks out of water in the sun as many other aquatic turtle species do. If you have never heard of this turtle, you have plenty of company.
The eastern musk turtle is rather drab-looking overall. The carapace (upper shell) is smooth, moderately domed, elongated, and is dark gray to olive-brown in color. It is often obscured by irregular patches of green algae, which provides some measure of camouflage from predators. Adult turtles have two light horizontal stripes through the sides of their heads, and at close range two tiny fleshy barbules can be seen hanging from their chins. These strange features may assist them when foraging for food in dim or cloudy waters. Their diet is dominated by aquatic insects, worms, snails, clams, minnows, tadpoles and aquatic plants. Most foraging is done during the night.
In my searching throughout Mason County for reptiles, I have encountered the musk turtle three times in 15 years and all were during the month of June. The eastern musk turtle inhabits shallow areas in lakes, ponds and streams that have sand, gravel or cobble bottoms. Their home range is generally between two and four acres of aquatic habitats. In Michigan, this turtle is known to occur in the southern half of the Lower Peninsula, with Mason County representing its northern limit to the best of our knowledge for a cryptic species.
As with most aquatic turtles at our latitude, mating of musk turtles occurs in April or May and is done under water. The peak of the egg-laying season, however, is in June. Females reach sexual maturity in two to seven years or when their carapace length exceeds 3.15 inches according to researchers. They lay a clutch of three to five eggs in shallow soil or under logs or organic debris on nearby banks. The eggs hatch after two or three months — depending on the weather — and young hatchlings are less than an inch in length according to “The Reptiles and Amphibians of Michigan” by J. Alan Holman (2012, Wayne State University Press).
Our smallest turtle in the Great Lakes, with adults varying from three to five inches, is vulnerable to numerous predators including raccoons, otters, mink, water snakes, skunks, crows, etc. On the other hand, musk turtles, as the common name suggests, can secrete a musky substance from glands underneath their shell to repel predators. Fortunately for the author, there has been no such behavior when carefully handling these turtles. Musk turtles in the wild have been known to live as long as 28 years and nearly twice that long in captivity.
Though you may not encounter the eastern musk turtle without considerable effort exploring the edges of our slow-moving waterways, this feisty little turtle deserves our respect for its contribution to healthy and diverse wetland communities in the natural world.