Those of us in northern Michigan are eager for spring after a long winter. And despite the folklore of “robins returning in spring,” a far better indicator of spring’s arrival is the beloved eastern phoebe (Sayornis phoebe).
In mild to average winters, a few American robins are found in apple and crabapple orchards, or wherever hawthorn or ornamental pear trees have persistent fruits.
Phoebes, on the other hand, consume far less plant foods (berries, etc.) and thus must migrate in fall to our southern Gulf Coast states and southernmost Atlantic Coast states to overwinter. Nearly all other North American flycatchers, however, winter in Central and South America.
Eastern phoebes breed on rocky cliffs, under bridges, and on the ledges of barns, cottages, and residences in open woodlands and riparian forests across the eastern and central U.S. and central Canada south of the tundra.
In Michigan, this tail-wagging flycatcher breeds throughout the state and is found across Mason and adjacent counties from April through September.
The nest of the phoebe is cup-shaped and is lined with grasses inside and with mosses outside. Incubation of the eggs by the female requires about 16 days and the nestlings fledge in another 16 days or so. The parent birds continue to feed the fledglings insects until they can fly and pursue their own prey. And it is not unusual for phoebes to have a second brood in the summer if insects remain abundant.
As with other flycatchers, phoebes habitually choose favorite bare branch perches to sally from in catching flying insects of any size. For bird photographers, this habit of using the same perch over and over again facilitates getting that “ideal” photo of an otherwise swiftly moving and elusive flying bird.
As a member of the flycatcher family, the eastern phoebe is a medium-sized flycatcher having a rather subdued plumage and an upright posture. It’s wings, back, and tail are dark gray in color while the head is dark, and the underparts are pale-gray to white. The bill and legs are black in adult birds. The eastern phoebe averages about 6 to 7 inches in length and weighs less than an ounce.
The name “phoebe” derives from Greek mythology of a daughter of Gaea. The pronunciation of “phoebe” resembles the song of the bird, but phonetically, the phrase “fee-bee …fee-bee…” (sung in pairs) is used in most field guides, with an accent on the first “fee” and second “bee.” To me, the first pair sounds declarative while the second pair sounds inquisitive.
Compared to nearly all other North American flycatchers, the eastern phoebe is a short-distance migrant as noted above. They can persist late into the fall as Van Burmeister observed on Nov. 1, 2019, when he spotted a late phoebe at Ludington State Park. As long as flying insects persist, this cold-hardy flycatcher can be seen amid a few snowflakes on rare occasions.
Historically, the eastern phoebe has also been known as bridge pewee, water pewee, and barn pewee, although “pewees” are a distinctly different group of flycatchers.
The distinguished ornithologist Frank M. Chapman in his “Birds of Eastern North America” (1904) stated “There is something familiar, trustful, and homelike in the Phoebe’s ways which has won him an undisputed place in our affections.”
Yes, indeed.