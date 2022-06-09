Most folks look forward to warmer than normal temperatures in early spring. However, birders are aware that singing birds will often reduce their singing should temperatures increase much above normal. This was precisely the case during our May 14 spring bird count in Mason County. The high in Ludington was around 77 degrees, while over in Walhalla it reached 85 degrees. The prediction of scattered light showers was a positive forecast, but alas did not occur. In any event, the buzz was that it was a productive day.
It turned out that my coverage in Pere Marquette and Meade Townships was merely average this year with 87 species. To my surprise, after crunching the numbers, 39 field observers plus another six feeder watchers tallied a 29-year record high of 171 bird species and 9,740 individual birds. Even more impressive, we established all-time maximum numbers for 17 bird species and added two new species since the count began in 1994.
Overall, the largest bird groups and their numbers included 19 species of waterfowl, eight species of raptors, 12 species of shorebirds, seven species of flycatchers, seven species of thrushes, 26 species of warblers, and 12 species of sparrows. New all-time maximums included 25 least flycatchers, 70 great crested flycatchers, 53 eastern kingbirds, 20 warbling vireos, 43 house wrens, 43 wood thrushes, 134 gray catbirds, 16 golden-winged warblers, 74 Tennessee warblers, 143 yellow warblers, 233 American redstarts, 124 ovenbirds, 142 common yellowthroats, 75 eastern towhees, 23 savannah sparrows, 183 song sparrows and 78 indigo buntings.
Species new to the count included one willow flycatcher and two dickcissels. Honorable mentions go to two Philadelphia vireos, one northern mockingbird and one western meadowlark. Other rather rare sightings included two trumpeter swans, one greater scaup, one American bittern, two alder flycatchers, two gray-cheeked thrushes, two orange-crowned warblers, a Lincoln’s sparrow and three orchard orioles.
The tremendous success of the 2022 spring bird count could not have been done without 22 field parties walking nearly 53 miles and driving 583 miles across 14 townships, plus another 13 miles by boat, bike and golf cart. Also, 23 hours of watching feeders and surrounding yards was appreciated as well. Our dedicated birders were as follows: Rob and Liz Allard; Mary and Larry Austin; Judy Bach; Vince, Sally and Andrew Barnett; Sara Bolan; Donna Brockwell; Brian Brosky; Van Burmeister; Pat Carlson; Barb Dekker; Sara Dibbets; Randy Dougherty; Jim Gallie; John Haack; Lynda Herremans; Jim and Deb Kastelin; Paul Kline; Ed Klunk; Suzie Knoll; Matt McConnell; Joe and Heidi Moloney; Bob and Sharon Morman; Mark Otto; Bruce and Genette Patterson; Russ Peterson; Jeff and Gretchen Wickett; the Wilson Family (Lucy, Pete, Bethanie, Levi, Benjamin, Jared and Thaddeus); and Mark Wloch.
Next year’s spring bird count will be Saturday, May 13, 2023, and we all can’t wait.