Most species of hawks, eagles and falcons are conspicuous by their habit of perching in trees, on top of telephone poles, rural silos, etc. The northern harrier, however, is not among raptors choosing high perches, and seldom perches on anything taller than a fence post. In fact, the term “harrier” is the British name for hawks which often hunt by flying low over the ground — typically less than 7 feet above ground.
The northern harrier (Circus hudsonius), formerly known as the “marsh hawk,” is an uncommon migrant, rare summer resident and rare winter visitor in our area.
This large raptor, with a wingspan of 38 to 48 inches, breeds in wet meadows and shallow water marshes across the northern half of the U.S. and across Canada northwest to Alaska.
This hawk has a circumpolar distribution and is known as the “hen harrier” in Europe.
In North America, there has been a severe population decline in recent decades with the loss of wetlands, prairies and grasslands, plus a reduction in uncultivated fields. Around 1900 this bird was one of the most common hawks in Michigan.
Harriers construct a bulky nest on the ground amid dense vegetation. Females lay 4 to 9 eggs that are incubated about 32 days, and nestlings fledge 30 to 35 days later.
Their diet is dominated by voles and mice, though rabbits, frogs, snakes, birds, crayfish, grasshoppers and carrion are also eaten.
Harriers roost on the ground, often in family units, or larger groups during migration.
Their maximum lifespan has been documented at 16 years in the wild.
Unlike most raptors, male and female plumages are vastly different colored.
Males are mostly silvery gray above with black wingtips and white below, while females are brown above and boldly mottled brown, white, and gray below. All adult birds have a large white rump patch that is conspicuous in flight.
As related in “Birds of America” (Garden City Books, 1936), …“slowly and steadily with a gliding flight the harrier quarters back and forth across the fields with the care and precision of a well-trained pointer dog. Not a square yard is overlooked.”
And as noted in “Birds of Michigan” (Ted Black and Gregory Kennedy, 2003), “Its owl-like, parabolic facial disc allows it to hunt easily by sound as well.”
In flight, their wings are held in a dihedral above their body when gliding, while pursuing prey intently is often done by hovering and then diving to the ground with talons extended.
Another fascinating story is related by Arthur Cleveland Bent in his “Life Histories of North American Birds of Prey” (1937), where “the harrier may hover in front of prairie fire to pick up escaping mice.”
Historically, this unique bird-of-prey has been called blue hawk, white-rumped hawk, bog-trotter and gray ghost.
Your best chance of observing the northern harrier is during spring and fall migration in the vicinity of large marshlands and wet meadows. Good luck.