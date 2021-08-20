To this day, storks have been associated with “bringing human babies to their parents,” though this ancient myth has somewhat obscure origins dating back hundreds of years.
It turns out that the European white stork was known to nest high up in trees or on the roofs of houses. They were thus observed by people to take great care of their young each spring. By summer, the storks and their fledglings would migrate from Europe to Africa, and return nine months later to raise another brood. However, during Victorian England some 200 years ago, the “stork delivering babies” may have been a way to obscure the realities of sex and birth in humans.
In North America, our only stork is the wood stork (Mycteria americana), which breeds across most of Florida, southeastern coastal Georgia and southern South Carolina.
They nest in colonies of five to 25 or more nests within freshwater cypress ponds or stands of mangroves and buttonwood surrounded by water. The nest is a flimsy structure of sticks, lined with green leaves and fine materials. The female lays two to four eggs that are incubated for a month, and the nestlings require another two months to fledge. The adults feed the young regurgitated fish, while adults feed on amphibians, fish and crayfish with the aid of shuffling their feet in shallow muddy substrates.
In Michigan, there have been five or six previous sightings of wood storks since 1963, but I certainly did not expect one would pay a visit to Mason County! A little after 9 a.m. on July 31, I received a text message and photo from Sara Bolan who had just discovered a strange-looking bird foraging in a roadside ditch along Dennis Road in Amber Township.
It was a wood stork! Once the word got out to the birding community across the state, birders began showing up almost daily to witness an iconic sub-tropical bird, which remains here as of this day.
And what is it that distinguishes the wood stork from other large wading birds? Although the wood stork has long legs, its long down-curved bill, shorter neck and more stocky shape make it stand out from distantly related wading birds such as great egrets and great blue herons.
This particular wood stork is believed to be a subadult bird, and perhaps is only one year old, whereas breeding adult wood storks are at least four years old.
The body plumage is white, while the flight feathers of the wing and the tail are black.
The legs are dark and the head and neck are blackish-gray and featherless in adult birds, while grayish head feathers occur on immature birds. Lastly, the bill of adults is dark while it is yellow to flesh-colored in immatures. With a wingspan of 5 feet and a length of about 3½ feet, the wood stork is smaller than a great blue heron.
The wood stork is certainly a peculiar bird. Formerly known as wood ibis or ironhead, its bare head serves well when deeply foraging for food without messing its feathers. Were it not for the widely recognized phenomenon known as “post-breeding dispersal,” the thrill of a bird 900 miles or more from home would not have graced us.