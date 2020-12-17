Tammy Miller, with a staff of volunteers, greeted people with smiles, albeit hidden behind face masks on Wednesday, as they helped those turning to the U.S. Marine Corps. Reserve Toys for Tots program for a little help this Christmas season.
The distribution of toys is taking place at the Salvation Army located at 1101 S Madison St., Ludington. The annual Marine Corps. Toys for Tots program has been helping fulfill the dreams of millions of less fortunate children Christmas since 1947.
Miller, the Marines Toys for Tots coordinator and administrator for the Salvation Army, said the distribution of toys started on Monday and could continue until Christmas Eve depending on a client’s need.
“We have some people who have transportation issues who have not been able to come in. We have people coming up until 5 p.m.,” Miller said. “There are some who thought their paycheck would be coming in on time. I will never let a child go without, and we do have people who are very proud and thinking they can pull it together, and they are not able to.”
Miller said the Toys for Tots program and Salvation Army wants to be there for them. The organization wants to mitigate some of the stresses that go with the season. Miller said she is usually at her office at the Salvations Army sometime every on Christmas Eve.
“We have not turned anybody away, and the phones are ringing off the hook,” she said.
Miller said last week during a normal year, the Toys for Tots program would have had boxes all over town. But this year with the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of the restaurants were closed, factories were working at low capacity and factor that with more people than normal are applying for assistance.
On Wednesday, Miller was happy to announce the community has stepped up to help the program.
“We had three amazing donations from the community,” she said. “With that, we were able to purchase some toys and the very next day we had two more large donations come in which has allowed us to have enough.”
Miller said without those donations, the distribution would not have lasted through Wednesday.
Miller, with tears in her eyes, said those donations have meant a lot to the Toys for Tots program in helping to provide families a Christmas. The program provides help for children between the ages of newborn to 17 years old.
“We are extremely busy, but I have some awesome volunteers who have been staying safe and healthy to be able to take people through to look at toys,” she said. “We have taken every possible protocol to take we could to be able to do this safely. If we did not have our volunteers, we would not have been able to pull this off.”
Miller said the Toys for Tots program partners with Salvation Army, St. Simon Catholic Church and the Mitten Tree. Toys for Tots provides the toys, the Salvation Army and St. Simon Church provide food for Christmas meals and the Mitten Tree provides hats, mittens and scarfs for children.