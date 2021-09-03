District Health Department No. 10 issued a statement on Friday supporting CDC recommendations for masking and distancing, but clarifying that it will not be enforcing a mask mandate for K-12 schools in its 10-county jurisdiction, which includes Mason County.
As COVID-19 cases, including instances of variants, are rising, the health department supports CDC recommendations for universal indoor masking by all students, staff, teachers and visitors of K-12 schools regardless of vaccination status. It also supports the recommended minimum of 3 feet of physical distance between students within the classrooms, along with screening testing, frequent hand-washing, proper indoor ventilation, and respiratory etiquette such as covering coughs and sneezes, the release stated.
Several local public health departments have issued mandates in their jurisdictions that require masking in K-12 schools. At this time, DHD10 will not be issuing a mandate for universal indoor masking in K-12 schools or childcare settings within the 10-county jurisdiction of Mason, Manistee, Lake, Newaygo, Crawford, Kalkaska, Mecosta, Missaukee and Wexford counties.
Each school system and childcare setting must determine the best course of action based on local data and case trends, as well as impacts to families and staff.
Kevin Hughes, health officer, said the decision is "not taken lightly," adding that most public health department do not have the authority to enforce mask mandates.
"Enforcement of public health orders and mandates involves multiple agencies and factors. These also vary by county and can result in unique situations that are part of the evaluation process," Hughes said. "We understand that this may be frustrating to many, but it really does involve several key stakeholders outside of the health department for a mandate to successfully be enforced.”
The release stated that the health department will continue to provide guidance to schools within its jurisdiction through weekly conference calls, toolkits and other resources to assist them during this challenging time.
The community will be notified immediately if something changes, and if mandates can successfully be enacted.