Ludington Area Schools Superintendent Jason Kennedy told the board of education at Monday’s regular board meeting the district held a kickoff meeting with more than 30 staff members from the high school and middle school to begin discussions on the secondary complex design.
The district is in the process of moving from one construction project, the new elementary school, to the secondary complex.
“At the meeting, we began to discuss to process of what the schematic design and design development phase of what the high school/middle school will look like,” he said.
The meeting was held on Nov. 11 and started out with an ice breaking activity to try to get those involved thinking about favorite high school and middle school memories and favorite experiences that shaped those formative years.
“We used that to try and help frame the vision for what we wanted this design process to look like,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy said they also looked at the project schedule.
“We will begin with the pool equipment improvements. The district will being working through those first,” he said. “We continue to have a number of issues with the pool. The mechanical system continues to fail us, and it is extremely important we complete those projects as soon as we can.”
The schematic design will be looked at on Dec. 2. The design development of the pool is due on Jan. 1 with the specifications due on Jan. 31.
“We are looking at the mechanical infrastructure of the pool,” he said. “We are not talking about anything in the pool itself.”
Kennedy said that programming is set for Dec. 16, and the district will begin reaching out to staff members but also the community during this portion of the process.
The schematic design phase is set to be completed by the end of February and the design development phase by the end of June. Construction documents could be drafted by the beginning of November, according to Kennedy.
“One of the things to recognize is the elementary school project is about 25 to 27 percent complete and, at the same time we are managing that project, we are going to begin the secondary project,” he said.
This will be a process and each committee will spend dedicated time in each area of focus in the high school and middle school to determine what the district wants each space to look like, according to Kennedy.
“This s a process that will take an entire year to work through the design and there will be lots of time to provide input. The first meeting is Dec. 16, and we will be reaching out to the community and to our staff,” he said.