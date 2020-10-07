Candidates for the 79th District Court judgeship, Glenn Jackson III and John Middlebrook, debated in the first of four candidate forums hosted virtually by the Ludington and Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Ludington Daily News Monday night.
Both Jackson and Middlebrook are seeking the open 79th district court seat. The seat became open when the position was reinstituted, and Judge Peter Wadel could not run again because of age restrictions. The 79th District Court serves Mason and Lake counties. The two candidates will appear on the non-partisan portion of the Nov. 3 ballot.
Jackson has worked inside the 79th District Court as an attorney magistrate since April of 2019 before that Jackson served as the chief assistant prosecutor, where he worked for 10 years in the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office.
Jackson said he has experience in three phases of the court system including defense and prosecuting attorney and the court with his role as magistrate.
Jackson said the question he gets asked the most is if he is a Democrat or a Republican.
“This is a non-partisan seat,” he said. “There are some different schools of thought as far as judicial philosophy. In the State of Michigan, the law is what the law is. It is not up to me to legislate from the bench, it is not up to me to change it as I see fit. Even f I do not like it, I have to apply the facts before me, it is not up to me to make decision on how the law should be that is up to the legislature to do so.”
John Middlebrook has been a lawyer for 33 years and for more than 24 years of that as an assistant prosecutor. Middlebrook said in that time, he has also defended people so he is familiar with both sides of the equation. In his 33 years, he has handled almost every case imaginable from speeding tickets to capital murder, he feels that his experiences will help him greatly with the role of district court judge.
“I have experience in not only the State of Michigan but licensed in three other states,” he said in his introduction.
Middlebrook said his role as judge is mostly about people.
“The most important aspect of being a judge is being able to effectively communicate with people. You have to be fair, honest and you have to listen,” he said. “You cannot treat people differently based on there background, or based on whether they are wealthy or poor. You have to listen to the facts of the case, listen to what has been shown to you and then make a decision about it.”
Middlebrook said first and foremost it is being an effective communicator with people, being able to talk to people, help them through the process no matter if it is civil or criminal.
“In the end to have the attitude that I want to help people and that is, my whole life, what I have wanted to do,” he said.
Jackson said the most important role and only role of the judge is to make decisions.
“The pure volume of decisions that judges have to make hundreds, thousands of decisions a judge has to make before they retire, you are going to be wrong every now and then. You have to be confident in what you are doing and know what you are doing first of all,” Jackson said. “You have to know the law, figure out what the facts are and then make a decision.”
Jackson said to make those decisions, you need to put yourself in a position to know everything you can about the law and be a good listener.
“(You need to be) in the best position to make that decision and being able to articulate that in as clear a fashion as possible so that people will know why you decided what you decided.”
Adding a problem-solving court would take money, and Jackson said the lack of space at the Mason County Courthouse would make a problem-solving court difficult. But he said those kinds of courts are good.
“Essentially, what they are doing is looking to get to the root of the problem, trying to address the root of the problem instead of trying to treat the symptoms,” he said.
Jackson said there is a need for it but not the room for it in the Mason County Courthouse especially during COVID times. Jackson also stated that it would be expensive and would have to secure funding through writing grants and other ways to secure it. He would like to see something start out small like hiring a probation officer for district court.
Middlebrook agreed with Jackson on cost, stating it would be a very expensive process.
“I would work with people on sobriety issues, and even though we do not have the funding for sobriety court or a probation officer or a drug treatment court at this time,” Middlebrook said.
Middlebrook suggested alternatives such as sending people to Alcoholics Anonymous or using Soberlink, and following up on them to make sure the treatment programs are working.
Each was asked about their respective positions of eliminating the money bail. Middlebrook said he was “old school” on the bail issue because it is set to make sure people show up for their court date and to keep society safe.
“We have to be very cognizant of the factual situation of the case. For some crimes, such as traffic matters, you must look closely at the circumstances of it (where) this is a where a situation that somebody committed a crime while on probation. In those situation, these persons definitely should have to post a bail,” he said.
Middlebrook said the judge has to take into account the circumstances of each case, and they’re not one-size-fits-all for bond.
Jackson said bond in the State of Michigan is dictated by the Michigan Supreme Rules as well as legislation guidelines.
“The only reason they need to stay in jail is if I feel they are going to cause some kind of public safety risk,” he said, referring to his work as magistrate. “Something needs to be put into place before we say we’’lll see you next Monday.”
Jackson agrees it unfair to folks who do not have the money to post bail.
“It’s unfair in some sense, but the reality is that same system is used for everybody,” he said. “I do not agree with a sliding scale for bond. That is not what setting a bond in intended for.”
To view the complete Mason County 79th District Judge candidates forum, go to Ludington & Scottville Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.