Ludington Area Schools along with the community will take a big step in welcoming Ludington Elementary School into the district Saturday morning.
A ribbon cutting and grand opening will take place for the new elementary school, located at 5771 W. Bryant Road in Ludington.
The program will begin at 11 a.m. outside of the main entrance and will be followed by tours of the new school building.
Ludington Interim Superintendent Peg Mathis said there will be a short 15-to-20 minute presentation and recognition of people to begin the open house.
“That will be outdoors right at the entryway to the school,” Mathis said. “People should dress warm. The open house will take place no matter the what the weather conditions bring.”
Following the short presentation, the tours of the new school will begin.
Mathis said the district is still moving into the building — bringing together the administration, teachers and staff from four buildings — with a majority of that move still taking place.
She said the district is committed to having a classroom or two set-up to give community members a glance at what the building will look like.
“We want to give the community a feel for it (the building),” she said. “We also want people to understand that we are still doing a lot of moving and furniture placement. It will not be perfect, but it will be presentable.”
The tours will offer a look at all the major areas of the building, according to Mathis.
The new elementary school became a reality when voters passed the bond on May 7, 2019. One of the key projects voters approved was a pre-kindergarten through fifth grade elementary school. It is pulling in students that are at Lakeview, Franklin and Foster elementary schools plus Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center.
The district held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new elementary school on March 6, 2020, and construction on the elementary school began shortly after.
The school was expected to be completed by this past fall, but due to various work stoppages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the school opening date was changed to Jan. 4, 2022.
A second major portion for the bond is nearing its start — renovations and additions to the O.J. DeJonge Middle School and Ludington High School. This phase is expected to be completed in 2024. The third element of the bond includes improvements to the athletic facilities, arts venues and vocational and skilled trades teaching spaces.