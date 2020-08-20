The body of a boater who had gone missing after his vessel overturned Wednesday afternoon, was found Thursday afternoon in Lake County’s Sauble Lake No. 1 in Sauble Township.
As of Thursday night, the man’s identity and exact details of what happened were not available. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office could not be reached for details.
Mason County Dive Team members, comprised of Mason County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers from the Ludington Police Department, cleared the scene around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole confirmed Thursday evening that the body had been found by divers.
Local divers, who responded at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, along with divers from Manistee and Lake counties, and Michigan State Police divers looked until dark Wednesday. The search was resumed Thursday morning. The initial call came into 911 around 3 p.m. Lake County Sheriff deputies and troopers from the Hart Post of the Michigan State Police were the first to respond.
There were conflicting reports as to whether the man was in a canoe or kayak. People on shore reportedly saw the vessel overturn and saw him struggling in the water before he went under.