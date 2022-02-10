MANISTEE — Tudor Dixon’s campaign to be Michigan’s governor looped in a stop at Manistee Thursday for the Republican Party of Manistee County’s Lincoln Day Dinner.
Dixon, a Republican, seeks to be the next governor of the state, and is in a field of more than a dozen individuals seeking to face current Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, in November’s general election.
Dixon was motivated to run for governor in part because of the shutdown of businesses from the pandemic, she told the Daily News before the dinner’s social hour. She said she learned, though, that the view of business from the state government wasn’t welcoming.
“(In) talking to those folks, it’s not just the pandemic. When Gretchen Whitmer took office, things really changed. (They were saying) we were targeted by the government agencies. It’s been described to me as Michigan became a gotcha state,” she said. “We’re going to go after businesses, and gotcha, gotcha, gotcha, violations, fines, just hurting our job creators in the state. (It took) realizing that somebody need to step up for our job creators.”
There isn’t one particular industry or other that is being targeted by the government, Dixon said.
“Sadly, we’re seeing it across the board. We have our agriculture industry told they were a target of one of our agencies,” she said. “So we have a lot of our farmers who are struggling. They have told me that if we can expand, we would do it in a different state. But, obviously it’s more difficult for our farmers to leave.
“Even our manufacturing, they tried to expand (and) the permitting process is taking too long. Once they do get permits, they have folks that come in and say, ‘Whoa, we see a wetland on here. We’re going to put you on hold.’ The barrier for entry for businesses in Michigan is just too great. Things are too regulated. We need someone to step in and say we need to make it easier to create jobs.”
Dixon’s personal background includes working in the steel industry her family was in, and she has experience starting her own business, too. It’s an experience that she wants to see others be able to do, but says roadblocks are in the way.
“The barrier to entry for those folks is just too difficult because to navigate the rules and regulations we put into place, it makes it so that only the big guys that know how to do it can go into those communities. And they’re not going into those communities,” Dixon said. “When I look at the opportunity there, to give those communities back to them and make it easier for them to own their own business, and build up their community, this goes for communities across the state.”
Dixon, who is originally from Muskegon and has four children, said seeing how education was being handled during the pandemic also motivated her to run. While some school districts chose to reopen, others haven’t.
“Flint is still closed down. They’re still in virtual learning. We don’t have anyone standing up for Flint right now,” she said.
Because of the shutdown, parents began to take a closer look at what their children were doing in school. She said she’s glad parents are scrutinizing more.
“For a lot parents, we saw things that we didn’t know were going on.”
Dixon raised a recent since-deleted Facebook post by the Michigan Democratic Party questioning parents’ control of what is being taught in public schools as a part of the problem.
“This is a feeling in the Democratic Party that they don’t want parents involved in schools,” she said. “Parents were trusting of schools before COVID, and they were starting to see these things (they disagreed with).”
If elected, Dixon said she will appoint agency and department heads that will have the freedom to make their own decisions, but those issues that need to be ironed out with the state legislature will be done so that way.
“We will not be working outside of the legislature. I believe those folks will also want the same things,” she said. “They want to see every Michigander have a chance at the American dream, and that’s the goal here.”
Dixon has never run for office before, and she said she’s learned a lot. Part of her campaign staff includes people who worked on the gubernatorial campaign of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the senatorial campaign of Florida Sen. Rick Scott. She also has enjoyed learning more about the communities of the state.
“It’s been amazing. Going around seeing the different communities, Michigan has multiple cultures in one state,” Dixon said. “I think that’s the fantastic part of that… Michigan is filled with people that love you no matter where you are.”