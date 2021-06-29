The City of Ludington and Pere Marquette Charter Township each received grants for recreational boating improvements from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
The DNR announced Tuesday that each local government will receive funds for two individual projects. Ludington’s project is the replacement of the F Dock in the Ludington Municipal Marina. P.M. Township’s project is to create a boating access site as a part of its planned conservation park.
The funds are from the DNR’s Parks and Recreation Division waterways grant program, according to its press release. The grants are funded through the Michigan State Waterways Fund, a restricted fund that is built up through boat registration fees and a portion of the Michigan gas tax, according to the DNR.
Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster said the city applied for the grant to help cover the F Dock replacement. The city will receive $250,000 from the state, and it will match the grant with $250,000 of its own reserves.
“The marina board has done a good job of not spending a ton of money in planning for these dock replacements,” Foster said. “It will come from the marina funds.”
“It’s a great situation that will allow for us to continue to move in the right direction.”
The city previously replaced the C Dock in the marina. Once the F Dock is replaced, A, B, D and E will remain. Foster said the replacement of the A and B docks will cost a bit more because the A Dock has the gas pump in the marina, and the B Dock is “a bit more solid.”
P.M. Township received $183,000 in grant funds from the state, and it will match the amount with $250,000 of its funds for a total of $433,000. The funds will go toward the boating access site that is planned for the conservation park.
Kelly Smith, the township’s parks manager, said the township and Dow Chemical are still negotiating for this fifth and final parcel in the proposed conservation park. Environmental work is ongoing between Dow and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, he said. The parcel is along the north banks of the north branch of the Pere Marquette River from Pere Marquette Highway to where the north and south branches of the river come together.
“Overall, we had a master plan for this parcel to what we’re calling the community access project. It will have boat access to where the north and south branch reconvene. We want to have a fish cleaning station, pedestrian access, a fishing boardwalk and make sure that everything is ADA accessible and a parking lot that will have pull throughs, with boats that are going to launch and spaces for single vehicles and a bath house,” Smith said.
The grant awarded Tuesday only covers the boat launch portion of a project that is estimated to be $1.8 million, Smith said. The township has received assistance in matching grants from the community as well as having some money set aside itself. He said Tuesday’s grant is one piece of a larger puzzle.
But, this particular parcel and its development is something that is drastically needed, Smith said, and the support it has received indicates that.
“This is the first phase of development of (what) we plan to do for the conservation park itself. This parcel and this project was the driving factor from even the start,” Smith said. “There was always safety concerns. The access into the river was never appropriate. People would be backing into the water by the bridge. People would trespass on Dow property or go on the swampy land that is owned by the state. It was never good and appropriate as a fishing access.”
“We’re looking forward to that and provide a great fishing and boating access and a great park to go along with it.”
Smith is hopeful that the sale of the parcel between Dow and the township will be completed later this year.
The City of Manistee also received funds. The second phase of its dock replacement received $203,000 from the DNR and the city is expected to pay in $213,700 in matching funds for a total of $416,700.