A little-known practice now on the wane has allowed farming as a concession in Michigan State Parks and recreation areas as a tool for land stewardship.
Most are in southern Michigan with Bay City State Park being the northernmost currently.
At the program’s peak, 1,800 acres of various state park and recreation area lands were farmed under concession or permit. Currently, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Division has 11 farming leases and one farming use permit totaling 1,150 acres, according to Ray Fahlsing, parks stewardship unit manager. There are farm leases with eight different parks.
Farming was seen as an intermediary step to restrain invasive plant species from spreading until stewardship crews could replant those areas with native species.
The program also benefited wildlife and created income for farmers who sell the crops they harvest.
The farming program is being phased out, Fahlsing said, because agriculture doesn’t fit well into the parks division’s primary mission of providing outdoor recreation and preserving natural flora and fauna.
“We’re looking to ease out of it,” Fahlsing said.
Farming concessions — typically corn, soybean and hay — are awarded individually for up to seven years with a minimum bid requirement generally of $75 per acre, said Lori Ruff, DNR concession manager, who also oversees concessions such as park campground stores and boat rentals
Contracts currently are in place at Lake Hudson, Bald Mountain, Coldwater Lake, Ionia, Ortonville, Pickney, Proud Lake and Waterloo recreation areas, Sterling State Park and at the Kawkawlin boat access site in Bay City State Park. Pickney has two separate farm concessions.
She said it is unlikely dune-dominated areas such as in Ludington State Park would ever be considered.
“We are down from 250 acres of leased agriculture to one farmed 40-acre field at Lake Hudson Recreation Area,” Fahlsing said. “The former farm fields at Lake Hudson RA have been planted to native prairie as part of the Michigan Pheasant Restoration Initiative. A total of 655 acres of grassland were established at Lake Hudson RA.
“In addition to great pheasant habitat, these large grasslands now support a number of grassland birds that are species of greatest conservation need. This spring, nesting Henslow’s sparrows, grasshopper sparrows (and) bobolinks were documented at Lake Hudson RA. Northern harriers also use the area since the grass was established. (It’s) very good duck nesting habitat too. We hope to restore the 40-acre field to forest in a few years.”
Farming at Fort Custer is completed as is Highland Recreation Area where hay will continue to be part of a plan as the site is used for dog field trials.
Coldwater Lake has only one year remaining before it is replanted for grassland habitat.
Hunting and other public uses of the farmed plots are allowed on the farmed parcels. A portion of crops can be required to be left standing to create wildlife food plots. Farmers can sell the rest.
Farmers awarded the concessions must submit annual farming plans for the state lands, Ruff said. Use of herbicides and pesticides must be detailed, and are limited to ones without long-term holdover.
“We make sure there are safety mechanisms,” Ruff said.
The plans are reviewed to ensure chemicals and fertilizers don’t affect water resources and that the soil will be left in good condition when the contract ends. Different crops may be planted on different years, Ruff said.
Fahlsing visit plots to monitor for the permitted farming, Ruff said. Local DNR parks staff also can look in on the plots.
The contracts are awarded through the DNR’s competitive bid process. Often, only one or two bids are received for concession opportunities.
“I have a really hard time finding bidders,” Ruff said.
That’s true for all concessions operated in the parks and recreation areas, she said, not just farm ones.
Ruff created a website, www.michigan.gov/stateparkconcessions, to list concession bid opportunities. She said it has helped raise awareness of private business opportunities within the state park system.
Last year, farm concessions raised $74,848.73 in revenue. The money goes back to the sources through which the property was purchased, generally the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund, to help support Michigan State Parks.
Ruff said state parks are essentially self-funded, receiving little money from the state’s general fund.
Sometimes farm payments are modified because of unforeseen events. Since the farmed land remains open for public use, at times crops have been damaged. In one case, payments due the state were reduced after someone drove through a planted plot destroying part of the crop.
In another case, high water created a pond reducing farmable acreage within the plot as had been bid out. The contract was adjusted to reflect the reduced farmable acreage, Ruff said.
At Waterloo Recreation Area, Fahlsing said the leased corn field serves as a food plot buffer between the recreation area and private farm fields adjacent to the recreation area to try to keep deer out of the neighbors’ fields.
When herbicide or pesticides are applied, the fields are marked with notices of what was used and how long people must remain off the site, Ruff said.
The ultimate goal is to return each plot to native vegetation. Farming is a tool that can limit invasive species while maintaining soil health until replanted with native plants.