PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — About 400,000 walleyes were placed in the Mason County Walleye Association’s pond Friday by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
With luck, in about a month-and-a-half, those freshly hatched walleyes — or walleye fry — will have grown significantly, and they’ll be ready to be netted and stocked in lakes throughout the state.
Eric Askam, a fisheries technician with the DNR, brought eight bags of the tiny, roughly 1-centimeter-long walleyes to the pond, which has been prepped by association members.
Lee Mowbray, president of the association, was on hand, along with Wayne Finholm, Jerry Rutledge and Mowbray’s 12-year-old grandson, Nolan Jorissen.
“These guys have been working their butts off, getting the pond ready for us and filling it up and fertilizing it,” Askam said. “They add fertilizer to promote nutrients for the plankton… and the walleye fry are going to go in and eat that plankton, and hopefully grow to 1 1/2 inches, or thereabouts.
“We’ll come back 38 to 42 days later, and harvest them out with nets, and then we’ll stock them throughout the state.”
Mowbray was there for the creation of the rearing pond in 1988, and he was there for the first harvest in 1991. He and his fellow association members watched as the tiny walleyes were released into the pond, forming clouds in the clear water around Askam.
“This is a walleye rearing pond for the state of Michigan and (the association) is instrumental in doing the work for us,” Askam said. “The DNR couldn’t do it without these guys. They’re instrumental in the whole thing for us. They mow and take care of this whole pond and grounds.”
The walleyes came from the Muskegon River Egg Take and the Wolf Lake Hatchery. They were three days out of the egg, according to Askam, and they looked it.
Mowbray said once the DNR returns with nets to harvest the walleyes, “they’ll look more like fish.”
When the time comes, the DNR will come back, get measurements such as average length, and number per-pound, and start transporting them to other water bodies, statewide.