The Department of Natural Resources informed the local state legislators and local government Friday that it will not be able complete a purchase of land to increase the area of Ludington State Park.
35th State Sen. Curt VanderWall shared an email with the Daily News from the DNR stating the department was withdrawing its grant from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund to acquire 273 acres owned by Sargent Sands to be included with the state park.
“I’m extremely disappointed that the deal fell through,” VanderWall told the Daily News via text. “Primarily, my role in this one was to make sure that we secured the funds (from the fund) and keep the process moving. My feelings are that we still have the opportunity in the negotiations are going to have to become more intense over the next year.”
The email stated negotiations with Sargent Sand was centered around costs. The two sides, the email stated was more than $20 million apart in those negotiations. The DNR stated it would withdraw the $6 million from the trust fund to be put toward other projects.
The Daily News previously reported in May that the expected cost of the land acquisition was $9.6 million. It passed as an out-of-cycle request from the Trust Fund Board as a recommendation, and it was approved by the state legislature this summer. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the bill to provided the state’s share of funding for the purchase — approximately $6 million — in late July.
The deal would have been the second such deal between the state and Sargent Sand. In 2018, the DNR purchased 100 acres of pristine and untouched property by the sand-mining operation. That was a $17 million deal. Sand has been mined at the location since the 1930s.
VanderWall said he plans to be as active as he can be in pushing the negotiations between the state and Sargent Sand in the land acquisition.
“I plan on being as active as I possibly can to help in any way I can that we can secure that property and make sure that we still receive the trust fund dollars hopefully as soon as calendar (year) 2022,” he said.
“I fell it’s too important for Ludington, and I’m going to do everything we can to make sure this deal happens sooner or later.”