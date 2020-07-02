Migrant workers who live in congregate housing pose a unique situation for District Health Department No. 10 when it comes to preventing further spread of COVID-19.
Farms, along with manufacturing facilities, in Oceana and Newaygo counties are hot-spots for a recent rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases, the health department recently announced.
Five farms and factories were responsible for a majority of the cases in Oceana County, which included food processing plants with their own crops and orchards, according to Robin Walicki, clinical supervisor.
The housing situations at these locations are a mix of on-site housing on the farm or facility, rented houses, employer-provided homes and year-round residences, she said.
“Certainly on some farms there are large housing situations and there is definitely some spread in those situations,” said Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for the health department, at a press conference Friday, June 26, to address the rise in cases in the two counties.
“Some go to work ill. Some are having trouble going home if they are ill due to work pressures. There are many different factors. We’ve had outbreaks in other counties as well with migrant populations where there is a fear of missing work, of being replaced. There is no availability for sick leave, even with the COVID-19 aid. It’s really multi-faceted.
“Not in any particular county, but in any of the farming situations, there is definitely a struggle with housing and fear of loss of income. We have worked hard from the beginning to do the most good with the least damage. Sometimes we have to bend things a little bit to contain things to one farm, rather than someone taking work at another farm and potentially spreading it further.”
The main issue is figuring out how to quarantine those who were exposed to someone with COVID-19 from those who were not, which means complete separation from others until the recommended amount of time has passed.
“People in quarantine are not sick yet but might get sick because they have been exposed to the virus. Quarantine helps prevent spread of disease that can occur before a person knows they are sick or if they are infected with the virus without feeling symptoms,” Morse explained in an email.
Quarantine is different from isolation, which is when people who are known to be sick separate themselves from those who are not.
“Isolation is used to separate people infected with the virus — those who are sick with COVID-19 and those with no symptoms — from people who are not infected. People who are in isolation should stay home until it’s safe for them to be around others. In the home, anyone sick or infected should separate themselves from others by staying in a specific ‘sick room’ or area and using a separate bathroom, if available,” Morse said.
The statistics the health department released noted 25 percent of cases were spread from a person with COVID-19 to a family member.
At a virtual town hall the health department hosted Monday, someone asked how the migrant workers were able to quarantine themselves to reduce transmission of the virus.
“Depending on the situation, people who live in family homes are instructed on how to isolate or quarantine specific to how many people are in the home,” answered Walicki. “In group situations, we have to look at those individually, and also tackle that same question of keeping people separated and not sharing the same space. Each (public health) nurse looks at the individual situation.”
The health department works with the farms to find temporary housing, food and other necessities to maintain quarantine and isolation, Morse said.
“Sometimes in the migrant setting you have two or three generations of individuals who live together and that is their support system. Trying to break that system can be (problematic). So, we sometimes get creative with our isolation and quarantining process,” said Kevin Hughes, health officer, at the press conference.
“We definitely get involved in a lot of unique situations,” added Walicki. “I think a lot of people have been panicked looking at our numbers because if one or two family members are positive and the rest of the household decides to get tested, you’ll see our numbers jump.”
The health department met with Michigan Department of Agriculture (MDARD), Michigan Department of Health & Human Services Migrant Affairs, and Michigan State University Extension (MSUE) in April to discuss outbreaks at farms in Missaukee County.
“It’s a struggle for us, because we aren’t farmers,” Morse said at the town hall meeting. “We know a lot about prevention, but sometimes it’s hard to translate that into farming practices. We have talked quite a bit with Migrant Affairs and MSU Extension and MDARD.”
The health department offers business toolkits for farms and businesses. It held two webinars for farm owners to ask the health department staff questions.
Translators are available through the health department and there are also materials in Spanish on its website, www.dhd10.org.
{p dir=”ltr”}”In addition, we have links to CDC agricultural information with Spanish materials. Our nurses share Spanish materials directly with the human resources reps at the farms/facilities. MSUE is holding sessions to educate farmers. Also, we have videos in English and Spanish, featuring one of our nurse practitioners, that our nurses send to business and people with positive COVID-19 results. Our media team is currently working to make the Spanish language resources more visible on our website to help the information be easily accessible,” Walicki said.