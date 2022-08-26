Two issues appear to be at the heart of a rift between Scottville City Manager Jimmy Newkirk and outgoing Police Chief Matt Murphy: a verbal agreement that predates both officials’ tenures with the city, and confusion about the chain of command at City Hall.
The dispute came to a head in an argument between Newkirk and Murphy on July 25, which led to both parties believing Murphy’s employment with the city had ended. Though it was later clarified that Newkirk did not have the power to make that decision, the rift still contributed to the resignations of both Murphy and former City Attorney Carlos Alvarado.
The Daily News obtained several written and electronic communications relevant to the issue, along with a recording of a meeting between Murphy, Alvarado, Newkirk and Mayor Marcy Spencer on July 27 through Freedom of Information Act requests.
The issue started with an order from Murphy that Officer Katrina Skinner work on Saturdays. Skinner claims to have a verbal agreement with the city to work Monday through Friday, but the agreement was made in 2019 — well before Newkirk’s arrival in 2021 and Murphy’s hiring as police chief in January 2020 — according to an email from Skinner to Newkirk, dated June 29, 2022.
Skinner states that the agreement was made with former Mayor Bruce Krieger and former City Manager Amy Williams as a condition of her employment as a full-time officer.
Murphy told the Daily News that he was not aware of any such agreement when he ordered Skinner to work on Saturdays.
“I was never told that she couldn’t work weekends until after I (believed I) was fired,” Murphy said Wednesday.
Skinner did, however, tell Newkirk about the agreement, not just in the June 29 email, but in a follow-up email on July 8 seeking clarification about the issue.
The Daily News attempted to contact Skinner via email but did not receive a response. When an attempt was made to reach her by phone at City Hall, Murphy told the Daily News Skinner was on vacation and could not be reached.
Skinner was asked by Murphy not to come to work on Monday, July 25, after not appearing for a Saturday shift. In a text message to Newkirk dated July 22, Murphy states that he is “about to suspend” Skinner and asks for a call with Newkirk.
Murphy told the Daily News that Skinner was not suspended and that she was asked not to come to work on that Monday to balance payroll. He said he “considered” suspending her, but never actually carried the action out, adding that he was waiting to hear from Newkirk.
When Skinner contacted Newkirk asking for a meeting to resolve the issue, Newkirk consulted with Alvarado, then sent an email to Murphy instructing him to honor Skinner’s agreement with the city and ask her to return to work, though in another email to Alvarado, dated July 24, Newkirk states that he “looked all over and (didn’t) see anywhere that that agreement can stand or that I could overturn Matt’s decision to have her work.”
Still, based on Alvarado’s advice, Newkirk asked Murphy to reinstate Skinner, if in fact she had been suspended.
“(Skinner) stated that she has been asked to work on Saturday, while her oral agreement with the city has been, from the inception of her employment, to work from Monday through Friday,” Newkirk told Murphy. “I learned this morning that she is not at work and that you may have asked her to stay home. It’s not clear whether that is a suspension or not.
“There is a big irregularity that may pose some serious liability to the city: If she has an oral agreement with the city, and the city, as far as I know, has been honoring said agreement, it cannot be changed without her agreement, or at least being given the opportunity to agree.”
Newkirk wrote that “any suspension must be deliberated between the two of us, after I have been provided with the facts,” and asked Murphy to “please contact Officer Skinner and have her return back to work as usual.”
Newkirk asked for a copy of Skinner’s personnel file to seek further guidance from Alvarado, but he added that, “in the meantime, Officer Skinner’s employment relationship with the city shall remain in status quo.”
Newkirk told Murphy that, while he has the “authority to supervise and discipline (his) employees,” suspensions have to be made “in conjunction with” the city manager.
That email led to the argument on July 25, when, according to an email from Newkirk to Alvarado that day, Murphy “entered my office and closed the doors” and was “visibly upset.”
“He asked if he has any control of his department and that bringing Katrina back would undermine any authority he has,” Newkirk wrote. “I advised him that I sent the letter under advice from the city attorney. He again repeated that he cannot and won’t run his department this way. I responded he’s putting the city and risk of a discrimination lawsuit. … I said that ‘this was the way that it was going to be.’
“… He said he can’t be held to an agreement made by people who aren’t here anymore and there’s nothing on paper. … I told him she was not working Saturday. He said again, ‘I can’t work this way.’ I replied, ‘Then don’t.’ He (said) if I was firing him … I’d better think about it because the ramifications would be huge. I said, ‘If you can’t work with that agreement then you’ve got your 90-day notice.’”
In Murphy’s account, heard in the July 27 recording, he states that he attempted to have a conversation with Newkirk about the issue, and that Newkirk “blew up.” He said he was “fired and asked to leave.”
“I came in, sat down, and started to discuss this with Jimmy, and he threw a temper tantrum,” Murphy states, alleging that Newkirk has established a “pattern” of that behavior.
In the recording, Alvarado tells Murphy that the city manager does not have the authority to fire the police chief, and asks why he didn’t appeal to the city commission, or to Spencer, if he believed he had been terminated.
Alvarado did not address why Skinner didn’t take her concerns directly to Murphy, or why Newkirk believed he had the authority to fire Murphy.
Murphy responds that he “called everyone who would answer” to apprise them of the situation after the argument with Newkirk, adding that he was not able to reach Spencer.
Alvarado tells Murphy that there is a chain of command, and that while the city manager cannot fire the police chief, the city manager is still the chief’s supervisor. Alvarado states that Murphy’s leaving after the argument with Newkirk constituted an act of “insubordination.”
Murphy laughs and asserts that there “is no chain of command” at City Hall, though he reiterates that he attempted to speak to Newkirk about the issue.
Alvarado later adds that not adhering to Skinner’s verbal agreement with the city — which had been followed, even if unspoken, up to that point — posed a liability risk to the city. He also asks why, if Murphy believed there was no chain of command for Skinner, he did not simply “do the same” and appeal to the city commission, or to Alvarado himself, when he believed he’d been fired.
“Two wrongs don’t make a right,” Murphy replied. “There’s a set of ethics that you have to follow, and they are not being followed here. I’m just being honest.
“We talk about discrimination and liability — well, now I have another employee who feels he’s being discriminated (against) because he’s not being offered the same (agreement). So now we’re in a situation where if anyone doesn’t want to work on weekends, I don’t have any authority to say, ‘No, you’re working,’ because look at what happens when I order someone to work.”
Alvarado states that if that’s the case, Murphy should take it up with the personnel committee.
Spencer speaks up after that, outlining the communications from Skinner to Newkirk to Murphy, suggesting that it constitutes a “chain of command.”
“Katrina should advise me that she disagrees with me so I can provide information to Jimmy, so he can make a logical decision and have both sides of the story,” Murphy replies. “That’s how chain of command works.”
Murphy then states that there’s “no reason commissioners should be involved, because they do policy and don’t direct staff, who carry out their policy.”
He adds, “I attempted to follow the chain of command, and I was terminated and thrown out of the building.”
Alvarado reiterates that Murphy had not been fired and states that Murphy had “the obligation to understand the charter … and what the HR book says,” specifically that suspensions have to be coordinated with the city manager, and who has the authority to fire other employees.
Alvarado then states that, following the argument with Newkirk, Murphy “wiped out his computer and phone and left.”
Murphy has admitted that he restored his city-owned devices to their factory settings when he believed he’d been fired, but he states that he was “doing exactly what (former Police Chief) Don Riley did for me when he left.”
Spencer asks if Murphy truly believes that wiping the computer seemed like the right thing to do.
“I don’t know if it was correct, but (Riley) had his computer at base settings when I got here,” Murphy replies.
Spencer notes that the computer contained information needed to run the city, and also states that Murphy ordered the retrieval of the computer of former City Manager Courtney Magaluk prior to Magaluk’s departure from the city through a mutual-separation agreement.
“Under your direction for Courtney when she was gone, didn’t we go and get her computer, worried that she would do the same thing?” Spencer asks.
“It was at your guys’ request,” Murphy replies, then states that he didn’t remember.
The issue of the city-owned devices being reverted to factory settings was discussed during Monday’s city commission meeting, during which Commissioner Rob Alway suggested that the city reach out to the Michigan State Police to investigate the matter.
During the July 27 meeting, Alvarado stressed to Murphy that all material on city-owned devices was city property and public record.
Murphy stated that the data on his devices was backed up in an external hard drive in the evidence room.
The issue was ultimately tabled by the city commission. However, when asked by the Daily News if there was any plan to move forward with an MSP investigation, Newkirk later said he didn’t believe such a thing would require commission approval.
Near the end of the July 27 meeting, Alvarado advised Murphy to read the charter and HR manual and keep a paper trail of office communications.
In Alvarado’s resignation letter on Monday, he states that after the July 27 meeting, he believed Newkirk and Murphy would “both be professionals and move forward,” though he added that, “That has not been the case.”
It’s not clear what specifically triggered Alvarado’s resignation, though he did attribute his decision in part to a “lack of interest” in his legal opinions. He cited statements and letters about the dispute between Newkirk and Murphy, made or read by commissioners Ryan Graham and Nathan Yeomans during commission meetings, only served to “exacerbate” the issue and that the commission is “divided to the extreme.”
Murphy, who also did not give a specific reason for his resignation, stated that he would work with the city to see if the 90-day window written into his contract should be lessened. He also added that he hoped his decision would be healing for the city.