Kids-N-Cops Dodgeball for a Cause, an annual event to benefit a local nonprofit, will be held today from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the West Shore Community College gymnasium.
Ludington Area Catholic School and Covenant Christian Middle School students will face the Mason County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Michigan State Police troopers and Ludington Police Department officers in a game of dodgeball to raise funds for the Lakeshore Food 4 Kids program.
“Our guys and gals truly enjoy ‘dodgeball season,’” Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole said. “It’s an opportunity for deputies and officers to interact with our school-age kids in a non-law-enforcement situation. It allows our students to see another side of our community service … (The officers) really do look forward to each dodgeball game and hope to establish friendships with kids through the event.”
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.