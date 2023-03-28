A dog’s months-long odyssey concluded with a happy ending, both for the pup and for the Free Soil family that rescued him.
The 4-year-old black German shepherd was on the loose for most of the winter, dodging searchers on his trail and gallivanting around the county for about two months.
Teresa Swist and Sara Lutz of Mason County Mutts worked alongside Mason County Animal Control to catch the dog, but in the end, it was 7-year-old Eric Rybicki — son of Dan and Staci Rybicki — who got the job done.
“He was the one who finally got him,” Dan said of his son, who befriended the dog and lured it into the family’s garage, putting an end to the pup’s long, chilly journey.
The family adopted the dog on Tuesday morning.
Eric was getting props for his heroism on social media, and several people suggested that the boy and the dog were a perfect match.
“People were like, I think the dog chose its new owner,” Dan said, adding that Eric’s eyes “lit up” at the thought of taking the dog home.
Known as “Ghost” by the folks at Mason County Mutts and Mason County Animal Control, the German shepherd first broke loose sometime in January, according to Lutz.
It started when the dog’s owner at the time was trying to return it to its previous owner following a rehoming attempt that didn’t work out.
“They attempted to bring it back to its original owner and the dog got loose,” Lutz said. “He’s been running all over the county — basically trying to find its home, we think, or … just trying to find anybody.”
After multiple sightings, Swist and Mason County Animal Control set about trying to contain the dog, hoping to ensure its safety and eventually find a new home for it.
The dog found its way to the Rybickis’ Blaine Road home, and made fast friends with Eric.
“Basically the dog was kind of hanging around our house for the last week or so, and every time he showed up at our house … they were just having a good time outside,” Dan said.
The Rybickis would alert Swist whenever they saw the dog, and Swist suggested that a trap be set at the family’s home.
Despite coming close to catching the dog several times, Ghost continued to elude capture.
Swist encouraged Dan and Staci asked their son if he could coax the dog into the garage.
Eric did just that, using a meat stick to lure Ghost to safety.
“No trap needed, the dog was finally caught,” Lutz said.
She added that the 7-year-old should be “very proud” of himself.
“That’s pretty … awesome,” Lutz said. “This little kid was just like, I’ve got this, watch me.”
Swist stressed that, as a rule, kids should not approach dogs without proper supervision, but in this case, it worked out.
“The dog had been hanging out at their house playing with the kid, playing with his dog and the kid’s parents were right there,” Swist said.
The pup was turned into Mason County Animal Control, and his original owner was contacted. Once Animal Control received confirmation that the former owner was surrendering the dog, a call was made to the Rybickis to see if they wanted to adopt it.
Eric is overjoyed, Dan said as the family drove home with the dog in their backseat Tuesday morning.
The family plans to name the dog Shadow, “because he’s always following Eric around,” according to Dan.
Swist said Mason County Mutts bought the family a one-year membership to Sandcastles Children’s Museum to thank them for their help.