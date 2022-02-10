Domino’s Pizza is coming back to Ludington for the first time in decades.
The restaurant is setting up shop in the former Spanky’s Pizza location at 5874 U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township, according to Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau.
The company behind the franchise is a Big Rapids-based outfit called Pizza Rock Stars LLC, owned by Tim McMullen.
McMullen — who runs other Domino’s locations throughout the northern portion of the state — told the Daily News that the hope is to open as soon as possible, though supply-chain issues prevented him from giving a specific date.
“Our goal is definitely to be open in the spring. If we could be open in April that would be great,” he said. “We’re definitely going to be open sometime in the spring and taking it from there.”
The company purchased the former Spanky’s building in November, according to McMullen. It applied for a building permit from P.M. township on Jan. 3, received the permit on Jan. 5, and quickly got to work, according to Bleau.
“They’re excited to get going on their project,” Bleau said.
Former Spanky’s customers and passers-by will notice some changes already visible at the building. McMullen said a “full renovation” is coming.
“The interior will be 100% different,” McMullen said.
Bleau said the company is doing some exterior work as well, including installation of new doors and “tearing off the outdoor deck that was on the building.”
“My understanding is the renovation will go relatively quick — within a month or two — then they’ll be waiting for the proprietary pizza equipment from Domino’s,” Bleau said. “And it sounds like other than the equipment delays everyone’s experiencing, they’ll be rockin’ and rollin’ here soon.”
Bleau said the plans indicate a delivery and take-out operation, with no indoor seating available — a detail McMullen later confirmed.
Why Ludington?
McMullen owns several other Domino’s franchises in the state, so what prompted him to choose Ludington for his next location, where the last Domino’s went out of business 20-plus years ago?
He chalks it up to a personal connection with the area and a location with a lot of potential.
“I’ve personally vacationed there as a kid growing up with my family, going to the state park, the lighthouses. The population of the town is advantageous for what we look for,” McMullen said. “The town’s way different now than it was when (the last Domino’s went out of business), and our business is stronger as well.
“We looked at places to go in northern Michigan, and (Ludington) fit everything we’re looking for as far as population, town, culture and community. … And we really thought that building was perfect.”
He said it just “seemed like a really good fit and a really good spot,” similar to other locations under the company’s ownership in the Traverse City area — “beach towns” that see an “explosion of population in the summer” with a steady local crowd in the winter.
New jobs
McMullen said the arrival of Domino’s will definitely create some local jobs once the spot is ready for business.
“We’re always looking to hire people from the local community, and we’re absolutely going to need employees from the local area that we’re going to train before we open,” he said. “I’d say probably 25 jobs.”
Applicants will be able to apply by visiting www.jobs.dominos.com and searching for the Ludington location. It won’t be available just yet, but McMullen said that’s the path prospective employees should take once the time comes.
Opening day will mark the first time the building’s been open since Spanky’s closed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The restaurant announced that it would be “closed for a few weeks” in March 2020, and never reopened. The Spanky’s of Ludington Facebook page stated the closure was “probably permanent” in June 2020 and the spot was up for sale the following month.