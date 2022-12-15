Ron Kovar left a legacy in the math department at O.J. DeJonge Middle School that will carry on for generations.
Kovar, who taught math for 30 years at the middle school, passed away on Aug. 27 at the age of 76.
Kovar, in his obituary, asked those wishing to make a memorial donation to consider the O.J. DeJonge Mathcounts or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Being a math teacher was his job but his true passion was bringing math alive to others, according to his wife, Paula.
He was instrumental in getting the Mathcounts program up and running at the middle school.
Paula and son, Phil Quinlan, were at the school Wednesday to present Principal Mike Hart and math teacher Kara Jensen, who is the Mathcounts advisor, with the donations collected for Mathcounts.
With the donations received by the family and donations sent to the school, the total amount received was more than $2,650.
“The greatest thing that we can do as educators is to leave a legacy,” Hart said. “His legacy is going to continue on for many generations to come with this generous donation to our Mathcounts program.”
Hart said the school has a tradition of excellence at Ludington Area Schools. One area where there is that tradition is in its Mathcounts program. There is a legacy with amazing advisers there as well, from Kovar to Kris Anderson to Cindy Hill to Kara Jensen.
“Ron, his legacy is going to last for years to come with Mathcounts,” Hart said. “Mathcounts is a program that benefits our kids and shows what we do here in Ludington, not only to the Ludington community but across the state. Our kids are successful at the state tournament each and every year. This donation is going to help us continue that legacy. I can’t thank you (Paula) and your family enough for this.”
Jensen said she has been floored by all the donations that have come in so far.
“We always take money out of our math budget and end up using it all up because kids go to the state competition. This is going to help out for a decade at least,” she said. “This year knowing that we have gotten some donations we usually bring six students to the regionals, we can bring a total of twelve, so this year we went for it and are bringing 12.”
Jensen said the donation is also allowing more kids to participate which is just fantastic.
“For a lot of kids who like to compete who do not play sports this is an awesome competitive program for them to get that outlet and compete with others and not have to be that top athlete.”
“I believe he wanted to share his passion for mathematics with everybody,” Paula said.
She told the story of how he used to keep his classroom door open at lunch and he encouraged students to be in there and that he used to give out his home phone number and tell his math students to call anytime. He used to keep a chalk board around the house so that if a student called he could work the problems out as they talked.
“He did not believe that kids should have to anguish about a math problem until the next day,” Paula said.
“Ron’s legacy will last forever at O.J.” Hart said.