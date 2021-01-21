Foster Elementary School Principal was recognized and honored by the Ludington Area Schools’ Board of Education Monday night after being named the Michigan Elementary and Middle School Principal of the Year.
Dotson accepted the award on Dec. 3, 2020, at his home after being surprised by Paul Liabenow, executive director of the Michigan Elementary and Middle School Principals Association (MEMSPA) as more than 20 vehicles loaded with friends, co-workers and committee members that nominated him for the award drove past his home, honking, waving signs and cheering for him.
Monday, it was the school board’s turn to congratulate Dotson on the award during its regular meeting hosted virtually on a video-conferencing application. Liabenow joined the board meeting to recognize Dotson.
“Brian exemplifies what a great leader should be,” he said. “He holds high expectations for staff (and) students and leads by example. He clearly understands the importance of a positive school culture and climate.”
Liabenow called Dotson a relational leader, who has developed strings of relationships with those the he serves focused on building relational trust.
“Brian’s ability to push students to higher expectations regarding attendance and academic achievements is exceptional,” he said. “Further, his ability to integrate school life with community service working closely with organizations like United Way, (and it) shows the interest in improving the quality of life for everyone.”
Liabenow said Brian’s ability to communicate early and often using social media platforms keeping students, parents and staff informed sets him apart and makes him an exceptional leader.
“Brian has a unique capacity to bring people together and he does so in meetings with staff members and parents,” Liabenow said. “His staff has done an exemplary job of improving student achievement over time.”
Liabenow said he was looking at M-STEP data and comparative information for Foster Elementary and it appears Foster’s staff has performed well above expectation, well above the state average and above those in Foster’s demographics across the state of Michigan.
“Brian is well-rounded, he is motivated and he is a disciplined leader,” he said. “He cares about people which serves in making him an exceptional individual which we at MEMSPA holds as an example of a remarkable leader.”
Liabenow said Dotson will represent MEMSPA in a couple of events in 2021. In addition Dotson will travel to Washington in October and be honored as a 2021 NAESP national distinguished principal and honored at a reception at the U.S. Department of State. He’ll also receive a tour of the White House.
Dotson said receiving the honor was beyond his wildest dreams.
“I recognize this honor goes well beyond what one person can accomplish,” he said. “Every day, I an grateful by being surrounded by the most amazing supporting cast of students and their families, teachers I work with day in and day out and the support staff.”