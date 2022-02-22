Brian Dotson has always had a passion for science and technology, and even before moving to Ludington Area Schools, he was a technology teacher from kindergarten through sixth grade.
When the position for the MiSTEM Region 9 Director opened up, Dotson said he was interested, and that’s where he will be next as he tendered his resignation as Ludington Elementary School principal Monday night.
“This has been a job that I have watched for years,” he said.
Dotson first taught then became an administrator at Ludington Area Schools District for 12 years. In that time he has worm many hats in the district and has built strong relationships with students, faculty, staff and community members throughout the area.
Dotson came to the district as a math and science teacher at the elementary level. He then became the athletic director after Steve Brockelbank left for Miami University. Later, he became the final principal at Foster Elementary School, taking over for Mike Ritter. Dotson was named the 2020 Principal of the Year by the Michigan Elementary and Middle School Principals Association (MEMSPA).
He is excited about the new challenge and the new position but not excited about leaving Ludington.
“The students who I have gotten to know over the past 12 years, the staff who I built outstanding relationships with and the families will be the most difficult,” Dotson said. “When asked, ‘Am I leaving a position or am I moving to a new position?’ I am moving to a new position. There is nothing about where I am at now that I want to leave.
“It is just that there is an exciting opportunity, and I am taking it.”
The MiSTEM Region 9 Director is a position that involves directing and leading the work of the MiSTEM network and includes supporting math, science and technology being taught.
The MiSTEM program is funded through a state grant, according to West Shore Educational School District Superintendent Jason Jeffery. Dotson, for his new role, Dotson will be housed at West Shore ESD.
Jeffrey said the West Shore ESD is very fortunate to have someone of Dotson’s caliber because we are really asking a lot of him.
“I feel really fortunate he was an applicant,” he said. “He rose to the top of that process pretty quickly.”
Jeffrey said Dotson was hired by a committee that included the state MiSTEM director, representatives for three other intermediate school districts beyond West Shore ESD and a community member that was part of the interview team. The other three school districts were Manistee ISD, Wexford-Missaukee ISD and Mecosta-Osceola ISD.
“It is a bigger area for me but it is all about creating equitable access to high quality STEM-related activities,” Dotson said. “It really connects a lot of the dots and tries to remove barriers for teachers and the communities. It is all about creating new opportunities for everyone involved.”
Dotson said this position will provide him with some great opportunities that he would not get as a principal.
“I will be working with state-level leaders,” he said. “I will be out of the county more to see what other school districts and intermediate school districts are doing.”
During the next couple of months there is a transition plan for Dotson in place that will include one to two days a week and the West Shore Educational Service District and the remaining time in his position as principal for Ludington Elementary School through spring break. He will transition to full time with the educational school district on in early April.
His resignation from Ludington Area Schools take effect on April 1, and was approved Monday night by the district’s board of education.
He would not have pursued the regional MiSTEM position if not for the support of his family, he said. He felt like he was ready for a change.
‘I am looking forward to the new challenge,” he said.
The decision, though, was a difficult one.
“This decision was not easy to make, I have a lot of love for Ludington,” he said. “For me to know that I am still going to be here in the community and my children will still attend LASD schools, that is comforting.
“I will never forget the memories and the time I had at Ludington Area Schools.”