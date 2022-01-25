The Downtown Ludington Board will host an artisan market on Thursdays from 2-6 p.m. under the pavilion at Legacy Plaza from May 26 through Sept. 22, it announced in a press release Tuesday.
Shoppers at the market will find handmade and locally crafted items from various types of vendors including art, jewelry, decor, and apparel.
The farmers market — featuring produce, meat, flowers and other farm products — will continue to be held on Fridays from 3-7 p.m. from May 27 through Sept. 23. There will be live music on the plaza stage from 4-7 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday evenings throughout the summer.
“The artisan market will give area creators a space to start small, hopefully giving them the exposure they need to grow and expand their businesses. And of course, it gives shoppers the chance to find unique products that are made here in Mason County,” stated Jen Tooman, communications and marketing manager for the Downtown Ludington Board, in the release.
Farmers and artisans interested in vending at the markets can visit www.downtownludington.org/markets for printable and online application forms. There will be 15 seasonal vendor spaces under the pavilion and five daily spaces available at each market.
The Downtown Ludington Board is a non-profit organization that aims to support businesses within the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) district via special events and marketing. Learn more about the efforts of the organization at www.downtownludington.org or search for it on Facebook.