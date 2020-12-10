UPDATE: The Consumer’s Energy “Our Town” gift certificate program has sold out. A release from the Downtown Ludington Board stated that the promotion sold 1,000 gift certificates worth $10 each. Each of those certificates was matched dollar-for-dollar by Consumers Energy and 114 people were able to take advantage of the program. The total amount of the funds awarded was $10,000, and gift certificates sold out in less than four hours.
“The outpouring of support we have seen for our businesses and our community during this pandemic is beyond amazing,” Jen Tooman, communications and marketing manager for the Downtown Ludington Board. “We’d like to thank Consumers Energy and everyone who made a purchase today.”
In an effort to assist small businesses during a challenging time, Consumers Energy is implementing its "Our Town" gift card promotion to the downtown districts of 56 Michigan communities, and Ludington is on that list.
“Small businesses are the backbone of the communities we serve, and every community has seen those businesses feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president of customer experience. “With ‘Our Town,’ we want to end the year by spreading cheer. We are putting dollars directly into shoppers’ hands to help them stretch their budgets and give a boost to shops and restaurants in their hometowns.”
The promotion can be used starting Thursday, Dec. 10 on Downtown Ludington’s online store at shop.downtownludington.org and on the Downtown Ludington Facebook page, via the "Shop Now" feature. Gift certificates can be purchased in increments of $10. The program will run until the matching funds are gone. To ensure as many people get to take advantage of this program as possible, matching funds are limited to $100 per transaction.
“We are so thankful that Consumers Energy included downtown Ludington in this program,” stated Jen Tooman, communications and marketing manager for the Downtown Ludington Board. “The promotion will put $20,000 total into our community and I know our restaurants and shops will appreciate the boost right now.”
The Downtown Ludington Board is a nonprofit organization that aims to support businesses within the Downtown Development Authority district through special events and marketing. Learn more about the efforts of the organization at www.downtownludington.org or on Facebook.