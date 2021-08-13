PENTWATER — Charles Mears State Park beach saw an influx of visitors taking part in the 48th annual Sand Sculpture Contest for Pentwater’s Homecoming.
This year’s sculpture theme was “Life is Better at the Lake.” Participants were told to only build their sculptures with sand, water, naturally-uprooted dune grass, feathers and driftwood found on the Mears State Park beach. The contest began at 8 a.m. along the lakeshore.
Participants were separated into five categories: ages 1 to 7, ages 8 to 9, ages 10 to 12, ages 13 and up and families. Seven separate areas were marked on the beach for all of the categories. Judging started at 11 a.m. and was done by the Pentwater Service Club members, the event’s sponsor. The contest was concluded at noon.
“It’s a fun event,” Ron Beeber, chairman of the Pentwater Service Club, said. “It’s a great way to enjoy homecoming and the nice weather.”
Many of the participants were returners. Some, like Ann Sayles, have been doing the Pentwater Sand Sculpture Contest for decades. Sayles and her family members decided to build an ice cream come surrounded by seagulls for their sculpture. Sayles has been doing the sculpture contest for 43 years and within that time has won three times.
“I think it’s great fun for family and friends,” Sayles said. “We don’t take it too seriously.”
Sayles and her family finished third in the third flight of families behind the Oxford family from Pentwater with their sculpture titled, “Life on the Lake,” and a family from Ludington with a sculpture titled, “Love Pentwater”
Another family enjoying their time at the contest was the Little-Legere family. Sonya Little-Legere has been doing the contest since she was a little girl. The now Philadelphia resident still has family in the area, and she wanted her children to experience the fun the contest brings. She was glad to see her children have fun in the nice weather.
“You look around and nobody’s on their devices,” Little-Legere said. “The kids are all engaged and it’s a beautiful outlet for their creativity.”
Results for the contest were announced at noon. This year’s contest winners are:
Ages 1-7
First place: Madison Rediske, Hudsonville, “Big Sandcastle on the Lake.”
Second place: Benton Legere, Downington, Pennsylvania, “Dino Castle.”
Third place: Emerson Little, Zeeland, “Magic Castle.”
Ages 8-9
First place: Leah Selleck and Noelle Sung, Grand Rapids, “Lighting Up Pentwater.”
Second place: A boy from Pennsylvania, “Jack’s Castle.”
Third place: Lucy and Anna DeLaPena, Grass Lake, “Seaweedville.”
Ages 10-12
First place: Griffin Schiedel, Vicksburg, “Floating in Pentwater.”
Second place: Polly Slotsema, Grand Rapids, “Floating in the Lake.”
Third place: Elliott Fleck, Mount Vernon, Washington, “No Name.”
Ages 13 and older
First place: Brenna Siniscro, Goodrich, “Sun on the Lake.”
Second place: David Parker, Grand Ledge, “Fetching Forever.”
Third place: Grace Meganck, Ludington, “Treasure of 5H2O.”
Family flight A
First place: Maddie Strozeski, South Rockwood, “Beach Resort.”
Second place: Sherri Meer-Veen, Schoharie, New York, “Hooked on the Lake.”
Third place: Lillian Forlm, Grand Blanc, “Light on the Beach.”
Family flight B
First place: Hendricks family, Pentwater, “Life is Better at the Lake.”
Second place: Andy Vanderwerf, Grand Rapids, “Cozy Corner.”
Third place: Ben Zorn, Grand Rapids, “Life is Better in the Water.”
Family flight C
First place: The Oxfords, Pentwater, “Life on the Lake.”
Second place: A family from Ludington, “Love Pentwater.”
Third place: Ann Sayles, Pentwater, “Family Fun.”