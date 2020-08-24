Roughly two dozen people gathered in front of the post office in Ludington Saturday to show their support for the service Saturday morning.
The service has been an issue in recent weeks. According to the Associated Press, new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has instituted changes with the service including cuts to mailboxes and sorting equipment. The House met in session Saturday and passed a bill that restores the U.S. Postal Service to its previous service and adds $25 billion in funding ahead of the election.
The protest was held in conjunction with other protests around the country hosted by various progressive groups, and Ludington’s protest was spurred on by Indivisible Ludington.
“I am very concerned about the post office. I want to see the post office restored to the levels it had before,” said Pamela Blair of Ludington. “I want to see it done safely. People depend on the post office on their medications, their paychecks, to conduct business and stay in contact with one another. I want to see it safeguarded.”
Blair said she learned of the protest Friday night, and decided she wanted to attend.
Mike Meyer of Ludington also held a sign Saturday morning outside the postal service. He said he wanted to lend his voice and his support to the effort. He said he was concerned about the potential for votes not counting because of delays in the postal service.
“I want everybody that has the ability to vote to have their voted counted,” Meyer said. “It may be OK for a place such as Ludington, but what about in a place such as Round Lake near Branch? It’s not quite as common. Mail-in voting is important, and it shouldn’t be monkeyed around with.”
Larry Ames moved back home to Ludington recently after working for more than 30 years for the service in Grand Rapids. Ames said he wanted to show his support for his former co-workers.
“The value of the post office is immeasurable,” Ames said. “I think everybody should be out here. With some of the things I’m hearing from my co-workers, I think Benjamin Franklin would be rolling over in his grave. The purpose of the postal service is being sacrificed.”
Like Meyer, Ames said the interruptions and changes to the postal service may or may not be noticed in Ludington, but it’s the remote areas of our country that would be affected from the Upper Peninsula to Montana and Utah.
“From what I am hearing from people is that the mail is definitely being delayed,” Ames said.