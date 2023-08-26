Cars flooded into Pere Marquette and Lakeview cemeteries Saturday, not for a memorial service but for the Mason County Historical Society Cemetery Walk in Ludington.
More than 100 people strolled past the gravesites of Ludington’s most prominent early settlers in a guided tour with Bill Anderson serving as emcee and a cast of actors to represent those pioneers. It was all in an effort to continue the 150th birthday celebration of the City of Ludington.
“This is fantastic,” said Margaret Gustafson, who is a descendant of Daniel Goodenough through marriage.
Including the pioneer of Goodenough, actors represented Hannah Crowley, Mary Danaher, Antoine Cartier, May Baker, Luther Foster, Edward Stanchfield, Justus Stearns, Frederick Dowland, Marshall Butters, Sarah Culver, William Rath and Horrace Butters.
Not all of the pioneers were named, though. In a northeast section of Lakeview Cemetery overgrown with ferns but some gravestones coming through, Rick Plummer played the role of a person buried in a so-called “Potter’s Field,” as introduced by Anderson.
Two of the actors enjoyed playing the roles they did. Sean Henne played the role of Marshall Butters. Butters was the secretary/treasurer and manager of the Butters & Peters Salt & Lumber Company.
“I worked (Rick) at the collage, and it has been a blast working with him over the years,” Henne said. “It’s exciting to see this many people. I’m an educator, and so teaching people things and having them want to learn is a great thing.”
Paul Garland played the role of Antoine Cartier outside the mausoleum located in Pere Marquette Cemetery. Cartier was a lumber baron and philanthropist during his time in Ludington. Garland was happy to play the role of Cartier.
“For a lot of people, their knowledge of Cartier starts and stops at Cartier Mansion, and he was one of the lumber barons that had a lot to do with Ludington and making it what it is today,” Garland said. “Getting the change to play somebody real, it’s a little bit of a challenge, but it’s a lot of fun.”
Garland said he helped with the cemetery walk before COVID-19, and he was happy help when Plummer asked him to help again. He also
Other actors that portrayed the pioneers included Lisa Cooper, Chris Plummer, Kara Rose, Topher Webb, Joe Clark, Jeremy Engwall, Blade Gates, Mike Nagle, Elliot Plummer and Celina Shriver.
Historical Society Executive Director Rebecca Barringer was happy with the turnout of people and how the event turned out.
“It was pretty steady the whole time. (Friday) night, we probably had about 30 tickets left because there were quite a few that came on in the last minute, but it was pretty steady,” Barringer said.
“We heard great comments. People really seemed to enjoy it. Learned a lot about the histories and the people that helped shape the community and the lives and the struggles,” she said. “People really enjoyed the stories.”
She also said the society was asked if it would do it again, and what the next adventure will be.
The next event the historical society is hosting in conjunction with Ludington’s 150th is the Ludington Sesquicentennial Ball at 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 at Stearns Hotel.
The event will feature a dinner event with live music, historical plays and dancing. Part of the program will include a history of the hotel by James Jensen, the president of the society, and “The Quarrel Heard ‘Round the County,” with Rick Plummer and Mike Nagle portraying James Ludington and Justus Stearns. Dress by the Decade is encouraged, too.
Funds from the event go towards the preservation of Mason County history.