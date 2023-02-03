Ludington Department of Public Works employees were busy repairing a broken water main next to the Mason County Jail at Lavinia and Ressiguie streets Friday.
The water main break was discovered by Ludington police, and DPW Superintendent Joe Stickney told the Daily News he received the alert around 6:03 a.m.
In a message to the Daily News, Stickney said there was “a significant void under the asphalt which will be reconstructed after repairs are made.”
Motorists were asked to avoid the site of the break as the DPW made repairs.
Sheriff Kim Cole said the broken water main “caused no issues” for the jail, other than leading to a need to shut the water off while DPW workers addressed the issue.
Cole said the toilets at the jail were usable, but not flushable, when the DPW was fixing the break.
The water main was repaired around 12:30 p.m., Stickney said.
Stickney said he doesn’t believe the cold weather had anything to do with the water main breaking.
“It was a shear break,” he said. “Doubt it was the weather. Not really much frost in the ground.”
Stickney said it’s “hard to tell” what did cause the break.
“The pipe is old,” he said. “It may have been bedded poorly during installation.”
Stickney added that there have been breaks in the past caused by something under the pipe — like an old tree stump — that was not removed when the pipe was initially installed.
“The pipe is relatively shallow in that area,” he said. “Sometimes we just don’t know what causes it.”
He added that the street would be temporarily repaired with sand and gravel.
“An asphalt patch will be placed later this year when the asphalt plant is up and running,” he said.