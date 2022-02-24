Chances are if you live in the City of Ludington you have heard the high pitched whirling sound a chainsaw makes, off in the distance.
Crews with the Department of Public Works are trimming up or taking down trees that are damaged or potentially dangerous to people or dwellings throughout the area.
Last year, there were a number of mature trees that came down causing damage to vehicles, houses and power lines during high wind events.
The DPW tries to stay ahead of those potential issues by identifying problematic trees in the fall and removing them in the winter when the ground is still frozen.
‘We like to survey the trees in the fall when they are still have leaves on them so we can better judges their condition,” said DPW superintendent, Joe Stickney. ”This process usually begins around September, October.”
Stickney said they make a list of tress and then submit that list to the city’s tree advisory board, who will advise the department if there are any questions of concerns that arise when making the list of trees.
“DPW decides what trees will be taken down, but if they have question, they will contact us to take a second look at it to see if the tree needed to come down or not,” said tree advisory board chair Sharon Bradley-Johnson.
Winter is the best time to bring the tree down, according to Stickney.
“We use our downtime from snow plowing to get these jobs done when the ground is still frozen.”
When a tree is taken out there is usually a tree that replaces it. That happens in the spring and residents can get help from the tree advisory board as to what that type of tree will be.
Bradley-Johnson said the advisory board will help residents in replacing their tree and to get a tree that is appropriate for their particular setting to make sure it will be successful.
“If residents have questions about what kind of tree they like to replace it or don’t replace it, I would be happy to help,” Bradley-Johnson said.
She said there is a list of trees on the city’s website, and she recommends that residents look at that list. Included in the list are: Ginkgo biloba, Sousa dogwood, Japanese tree lilac, black gum, scarlet oak tree, American hornbeam tree and the red bud tree just to make a few.