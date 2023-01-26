The Ludington Department of Public Works employees hit the road running, or plowing, Thursday morning as the area received a fresh blanket of heavy wet snow.
During a typical winter, the DPW has plow crews in at 2 a.m. to tackle snow removal around the city, but on Thursday the snowfall did not start until after 3:30.
With snow quickly accumulating on the streets of Ludington, DPW Superintendent Joe Stickney called in part of his plowing crew, around 5:30 a.m.
The combination of heavy snowfall and morning traffic made it tricky for plow drivers Thursday morning.
Joe Wood, a 10-year veteran plow driver with the city, said Thursday morning was slippery. He wanted to remind commuters to slow down on the roadways, especially when plows are out.
“Everybody is in a hurry, drivers need to slow down,” he said. “We can only drive so fast when we are clearing snow.
“The main thing is just give us room. What people don’t understand is that we’re constantly backing up. Backing up is the most dangerous thing for us because we only have two mirrors and it is hard to spot someone right behind us.”
Stickney wanted to remind drivers that although this winter has seen less snow, plow drivers are still out on the roadways, and motorists should give them as much room as possible.
“Be alert when you are near a plow truck,” he said. “There are times that drivers have to stop and back up. Pay attention anytime you see flashing lights.”
Wood said typically the drivers will plow the main streets first, as they are considered the roads that all the other roads head toward.
“The mains are always our main concern,” he said. “That would be, like, Washington, Lakeshore, Harrison, Rath, Downland, Staffon and Ludington Avenue. We always clear them first and try to clear them before school starts. Once those are cleared we move onto the others.”
Because of the density of Thursday’s snowfall, Wood found himself running the main streets several times during his shift.
The DPW was running six plows and a loader to clear alleyways and a sidewalk plow.
Wood commented on the fact that when he was plowing along Bryant Road, the snow was flying off his plow blade because it was so wet and heavy he could only drive 20 mph.
He said he did not want the snow flying off the blade to damage a mailbox.
“It’s infrequent that we plow during the days, we usually start at 2 a.m. and plow through the night,” he said.
But he wants people to understand that it is a dangerous job and he hopes people will slow down and “have a little grace” because ultimately he, and all his fellow plow drivers, are “out there trying to make your commute to work, the grocery store or doctor’s appointment possible and safe.”