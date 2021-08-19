Dr. John Carney turned 100 Wednesday

Dr. John Carney moved to Ludington in 1949 with his wife, Ruth, bought a home at the corner of Court and Park streets and began a medical practice there in their home.
Carney, who has never once regretted making Ludington his home, turned 100 years-old on Wednesday.
He said there will be a birthday party in his honor on Saturday and he is looking forward to spending time with his family at the gathering.
“I never dreamed I would live this long,” he said. “I feel like I can make it another five years. My knees are giving me trouble and I walk with a walker, but I do not have any pain. I had serious heart disease early into the century, and I did not think I would make it. There were about 20 times that I faced death face-to-face but now I do not have any pain or any heart trouble.”
Carney, at an early age, developed a love for Ludington when his parents would bring the family to the newly opened Ludington State Park. He said the family enjoyed swimming in the lakes, walking along the beach and hiking the trail system.
Carney said when he was in high school at Ann Arbor in 1942, there was nothing to treat infections. When in medical school at the University of Michigan, they came up with penicillin.
“We used that in tiny doses, and it killed everything,” he said. “It was really remarkable.”
Patients would come in with temperatures of 105 and by the next day the temps would be down to 98 degrees, he said. It was a start to many medical miracles he saw, and much of them in Ludington.
“I have lived a very interesting life to this point,” Dr. Carney said. “I have seen all the great changes in medicine come and be used, and I have been a part of it and that has been thrilling.”
He remembers on one of his visits to the park seeing the plans for the Paulina Stearns Hospital in the Ludington Daily News and thinking to himself he would love practice medicine in that hospital.
After moving to Ludington, Carney met with the local doctors and told them that he and Ruth were here to work and would do anything they could to help them. Carney said a couple of the doctors were enthusiastic that he was in town and offering help.
Carney said shortly after arriving in Ludington, he received a call at 2 a.m. from a elderly woman begging for his help.
“She was wheezing and said, ‘Doctor, I can’t breathe. I have called every doctor in town and no one will help me. Will you come help me?”
Carney said when he arrived at her home, the woman had atrial fibrillation with rapid ventricular response and acute congestive heart failure.
Carney treated the lady and stayed with her until she was OK. She later told everyone that the Dr. Carney saved her life and people started flocking to their practice.
It was part of the start of developing coronary care in the area, Carney said. Carney learned about a new method of that kind of care while attending a lecture in Muskegon.
At the time, Carney said, coronary patients were placed throughout a hospital. What was advocated at the lecture was moving all of the coronary care patients into the same area of the hospital with monitors. Patients could then be treated quickly.
“I listened to his lecture and bought in 100 percent,” he said. “I bought his book and memorized it.”
Carney said a meeting was called in Ludington where he explained how having a coronary unit could help. Those meetings raised about $25,000 right away, he said.
“We were able to implement two beds in each of two rooms beside the nursing station,” he said.
From there, Carney had to decide to either train the nurses first or to get the equipment first. He decided to get the equipment first. In training the nurses, they did hands-on work through training that was once a week.
Carney said eventually the nurses were able to take over the coronary care unit. He joked that shortly after the training the nurses knew more about the coronary care unit than the doctors but noted that because of the unit a lot of lives were saved .
Carney said all of the doctors during his tenure worked for themselves but also worked in the hospital. Now he said the doctors work for the hospitals.
He said he was always busy and remembers eating dinner with his mother one evening and getting six phone calls. He said his mom looked at him and said, “Don’t they know you have to eat.”
Carney said Ruth was interested in delivering babies, and she delivered more than 4,500 babies over the years.
Carney worked in the Paulina Stearns Hospital and Memorial Hospital before starting a clinic on James Street with two other doctors. He worked for about three years before he retired.
He said he finally retired from his practice because Ruth reached the age of 74, and it was time for her to get out. She was having trouble with her eyesight, he said.
“I was 70 at the time, and I was absolutely miserable in retirement, Carney said. ”I read every book that Louis L’Amour ever wrote.”
Carney said he did everything from surgery to delivering babies when he practiced medicine, and he loved everything about Ludington.
“We loved the people, the lake, the town. We got along well with the doctors. This was the perfect place for us. My wife and I even honeymooned here,” he said.