SCOTTVILLE — Dr. Weston Squires has more than a week under his belt as he returns to Squires Family Care Chiropractic, as he and his wife, Dr. Alexus Squires, have moved back to the area they both grew up in.
“It was great to be back in the office with my father,” he said. “There were a lot of familiar faces welcoming me back, and it was nice to see those friendly faces,” Squires said. “It was good to breathe some fresh air back over here again.”
Squires graduated from Mason County Central High School in 2009, and he studied kinesiology and exercise physiology at Michigan State University, graduating in 2013. From there, Squires went on to Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa, graduating in 2017 with a doctorate.
After he received his doctorate, Weston went to work with his father, Dr. Lew Squires at Squires Family Care Chiropractic, 414 W U.S. 10 in Scottville, up until 2019 when he left to be with his wife in Milwaukee as she was finishing up her residency at Ascension Hospital in Milwaukee.
Squires said as his wife, Alexus, was finishing her surgical residency for foot and ankle surgery, he moved to Milwaukee for about a year-and-a half.
While in Milwaukee, Squires worked at Brouillette Back and Neck Clinic up until his return to Mason County.
Last week was his first week back with Squires Family Care Chiropractic.
Squires said he is doing chiropractic work with his father right now, but did note that he is a little more sports-oriented and enjoys that aspect of his work.
“We are trying to keep it pretty transparent so patients feel comfortable seeing either one of us,” he said. “My dad has talked to me to let me know if it is more sports-related, he wants me to take the lead on those patients. I am going to be working with more athletes than he is for the time being but he will always be around to see those patients, too.”
Squires said besides a chiropractic doctor, he is also a CSCS which is a strength and conditioning specialist.
“I like to do some of the physiotherapy stuff as well, not exactly like physical therapy, but we do muscle stem, ultrasounds, and I can do some special kinesiology taping for sports injuries,” he said. “I have spent quite a bit of time outside school going to seminars and getting different certifications. I like the sports side of it.”
Squires said that if an athlete comes into the office, depending on what the injury is, he looks forward to seeing them.
“Say its an ankle injury. They can come in and have us take a look at it and make sure it is taped appropriately and get the swelling down, and we can take x-rays of into see what is going on,” he said.
That is a service that we can provide, according to Squires.
Both Weston and Alexus wanted to move back to the area for many reasons including family, friends, to help this community and to raise a family. Weston Squires said every time they were away from home, they missed it.
“We were both living in Iowa, and every time we could come home, we did,” he said. “The cities were cool and a little more livelier, but we always missed home and we always wanted to come back and be in this community.”
That was one of the reasons for coming home. Other reasons were their family is here, a lot of their friends are here and they know a lot of people here.
“I was kind of a no-brainer,” he said. “We also wanted to raise our family here.”
The couple are expecting their first child in April.