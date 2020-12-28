The Mason County Drain Commission Office will be in fine hands as 2021 begins, said Dennis Dunlap, drain commissioner, who retires from the post as of Dec. 31.
Current Deputy Drain Commissioner/Technician Dan Rohde will take over the Drain Commission title after winning four-year-term in an unopposed primary and general election this year.
“Dan has 21 years of various experience in the county drain office. He has seen the drain office from several perspectives. He will do fine. He’s well-suited to step in and do a good job,” Dunlap said.
Dunlap, who spent 50 years in private engineering services practice before being appointed to the job by the Mason County Board of Commissioners in 2018 following the retirement of then drain commissioner Jim Riffle, chose not to seek a full term in the 2020 elections.
Instead, he plans to care for his wife, Linda, who has Parkinson’s Disease. He will continue to serve on the Mason County Planning Commission.
“I’ve always been busy all my life, and I’m sure I’ll find things to do,” Dunlap said.
The former president and CEO or West Shore Consulting out of Muskegon is a Ludington resident. He graduated from college in 1969 during the Vietnam War and did a two-year stint in the U.S. Army working as a civil engineer.
“It’s different from my experience,” Dunlap said of his time as drain commissioner compared to private practice. “You have to look ahead a couple years, budget for it and be ready for the reviews. There was a process to it and I learned it, and it made a lot of sense. There are checks and oversight in county government. Once you understand that, it’s OK.
“I have appreciations for both points of view.”
Dunlap is pleased that the Ross Drain project is now under way. He called it “a real collaboration” with the Mason County Road Commission and the county, which helped finance the project so payments by land owners for the work could be spread over four years at 3 percent interest. The 7.5 miles of drain services thousands of acres in Sherman and Sheridan townships.
The COVID-19 pandemic added a few wrinkles to the review process that begins with a meeting to determine if the work is needed and then has a second public meeting to determine how the cost is to be spread out over affected land owners. But once the county helped finance the work, contracts were let in September and work is under way.
Dunlap said high spots in the drain blocked water rather than letting it flow away. Once the work is completed, he said, water table levels there should lower.
Work on the Gun Lake drain has been completed. There’s also been some work in Riverton Township on the West Brook Drain.
Preparations for a new Martinchek drain in Custer Township’s sections 11 and 14 is under way. Applications for permits will carry over into 2021. He said the drain office is working cooperatively with local conservation agencies to find ways to get rid of water without draining the wetlands. He said they recognize wetland restoration efforts in the area and want to avoid those areas.
Dunlap’s leaving isn’t the only change in the office due to retirement. Richard Plowe, soil erosion administrator, is retiring after 21 years, effective Jan. 22.
“There’s a lot going on,” Dunlap said.
The drain commission position also includes being the director of the Department of Public Works which includes overseeing maintenance and monitoring of two closed landfills, serving on seven lake improvement boards and serving as secretary of the Mason County Parks Commission.
For his part, incoming drain commissioner Rohde said, “I’m just going to carry on. It’s just time for me to step up.”
Rohde was hired by former Drain Commissioner Dave Hasenbank. Now, it’s Rohde’s turn to do some hiring.
The office has advertised for the vacancies and has received five applications. Rohde would like to fill Plowe’s position about a week before Plowe retires. Normally, overlap on a job is not allowed but with the deputy drain commissioner/drain technician spot Rohde will leave also being open, that is the current plan. Potential hires have to go through a background check and a full physical, and he’s uncertain about how COVID-10 protocols might affect the timeline for those checks.
Rohde said the DPW portion of the job takes much of the time dealing with the county sanitary sewer to West Shore Community College and along U.S. 10 between Ludington and Scottville as well as post-closure care on the Mason County Landfill in Scottville and the Pere Marquette Landfill. Plowe, for instance, has a commercial driver’s license and is the only person in the office who can drive the tanker uses in transporting liquid leach captured at the landfills to prevent it from entering groundwater.
“I have a lot of things to learn in the front of the office, and teach in the back office,” Rohde said – the front office being his new job and the back office being the two jobs that will be filled in January. “It’s probably a tough winter and spring. But I know what I’m getting into.”
The office of the drain commission is located at 102 E. Fifth St., Scottville.