Mason County Eastern drama students will be transporting audiences to Ancient Rome in their production of “Delirium’s Daughters.” The show will open Wednesday, March 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Sherman Township Hall in Fountain.
The show is a farce — an outlandish comedy where “anything goes” — written by Nicholas Korn.
“I selected it because it reads a lot like Shakespeare. Korn is a classically trained Shakespearean actor. He writes in a poetic style. It’s also a comedy, which is a great way to get kids interested in beautiful language,” said Anesa Beilfuss-Gulembo, the theater director.
